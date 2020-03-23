Now more than ever, the Edmonds Food Bank needs volunteers

The Edmonds Food Bank is now feeding more people who have been laid off, plus those who need more food to feed families who are home from school and work due to COVID-19. And that’s in addition to many regular customers.

The organization not only needs donations — but volunteers.

Many of the food bank’s older volunteers are electing to stay home to protect themselves, leaving the food bank short handed. “We have new protocol in place where we shop for the clients and they stay in their cars and pull up to load their groceries,” says volunteer Gabrielle Catton. “There is a lot of logistics to dealing with this traffic flow. We need people anytime on Mondays to fill online orders that will be picked up and we are now open 3-6 p.m. at least to handle the crowds. We need volunteers starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays as well.

“It is a great opportunity to give back and also for our youth to help. We can use help other days of the week as well and are also looking for truck drivers to pick up grocery donations. Please consider helping us over the next few weeks — we have a long journey ahead and increasing need.”

To volunteer or donate, visit the Edmonds Food Bank website.