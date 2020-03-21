Olympic View Water and Sewer District declares state of emergency

The Olympic View Water and Sewer District Board of Commissioners has declared a state of emergency in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The water and sewer district serves some of Edmonds and Woodway.

As a result, the office has been closed to outside visitors, but staff will remain available to answer the phone and respond in an emergency. The 24/7 number is 425-774-7769.

When possible, all district meetings will be conducted via alternate methods such as conference calls, GoTo meeting or options other than face-to-face meetings. If in-person meetings are required, appointments may be made by calling the district office. Designated staff will meet the customer and will escort them to a designated meeting area. The meeting area will have been disinfected prior to and after the meeting.