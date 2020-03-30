Patricia Valle named Washington Excellence in Education winner

Edmonds resident Patricia Valle, a social studies teacher at Kellogg Middle School in the Shoreline School District, has been named Washington State Teacher and recognized with the Excellence in Education Award for Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK), an honorary fraternal International organization.

The award is based on dedication, knowledge, skills, professional achievement and success, school/community involvement, contributions to the educational process and active participation in Alpha Delta Kappa.

She will be honored at the Washington State Alpha Delta Kappa Convention in Bellevue, and will now compete with teachers in the Northwest Region at the ADK Conference in Honolulu.

Kellogg Principal Heather Hiatt called Valle “a natural leader inside of her classroom, in our school community, and within our district…. She is leading her colleagues through the curriculum with a lens on equity making sure to identify and analyze the stories being told and omitted.”

Valle holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado, and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at the University of Washington.

She was inspired to become a teacher of the deaf in her ninth grade year after reading an article about Gallaudet College in Washington DC. With her mother’s help, Pat found a counselor who helped her locate a program at the University of Northern Colorado; however, when the program changed to a master’s degree only, Valle decided that she was not ready to commit to an advanced degree, and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Valle taught elementary school in Colorado and Okinawa, Japan before moving to Seattle in 1989. When she began teaching in Seattle, she pursued a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at the UW.

As a teacher of color, Valle is an advocate of equality, and was invited to join the Diversity Task Force for two years in Shoreline. She was the Diversity TOSA (Teacher on Special Assignment), where she aided classroom teachers and administrators in developing curriculum and understanding issues surrounding diversity.

In Edmonds, Valle is a founding member of the City of Edmonds Diversity Commission, where she serves as chair.

She is also the proud mother of two children — son, Ismael, who is currently teaching English/Language Arts in Mukilteo, and daughter Ciela, pursuing a linguistics degree at the University of Washington.

— By Mary Jo Heller, courtesy Shoreline Area News