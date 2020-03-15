Here’s the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group
Then and Now
The blizzard swept in when I was 8 years old, covering streets and sidewalks and paralyzing the city
Snow was deep and overwhelming and beautiful
We could hardly wait to play in this inviting sugar white world
Along with boots and mittens and sleds came “Be careful. The ice is slippery underneath”
By afternoon the kids had built battle ready snow forts and the games began
Fallen snow warriors hollered “no fair” as blows landed on faces and necks and they stomped home for comfort
Until the next battle
My dad placed two paint splattered wood saw horses tied with red cloths in the street below our house to alert drivers that we were sledding down the hill
I watched older kids ski down the hill in front of my house
They were so cool
I wanted to soar across the ground like that
We stared at cars as their drivers tried to drive up the hill and stopped
And held our breath as they slowly slid backward to the bottom
We scrambled on sleds to slide down the hill – and pulled them back up to slide down again and again
When snow turned to ice in the late afternoon, sleds slid into snow piles, curbs and each other
When our hands and feet and noses became too cold, we trooped inside to warm up with fresh socks and hot chocolate
Celebrating the warmth
Watching out the window for the next round of play, we cheered as more snow fell and talked of cancelled school and faster sleds
Who knew?
Who knew that this would be the only blizzard I would ever experience
That 50 years later, everything would be so different, the earth’s climate itself would start changing
That ice – such an ordinary part of daily life
Cubes small and large, in cold drinks and freezers
Foundations for the snow on the mountains inviting skiers, snow boarders, and more
Freezing winter lakes, drawing skaters and ice fisherman
So vast on mountain glaciers across the earth, described in my grade school geography books
So permanent in the world of an 8 year old
Would begin to melt, changing the world around us
Polar bears who hunt from floating ice glaciers are starving
Penguin populations who live and breed on ice are disappearing
Snow leopards and artic foxes struggle to find food
Ice from mountain glaciers melts into streams and rivers overwhelming the lands below
Solutions are elusive and divided beliefs drive people apart
Some say “we must do something”
Others say “this is just the ebb and flow of nature”
And children say to the world’s leaders “you are stealing our future”
Who knew?
Gretchen Murphy
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Opportunity and impudence
I watch the bird feeder in my neighbor’s yard
Resembling a castle tower with many windows, attached to a slim pole, it hangs about 4 feet above the ground
Delicate openings attract the little birds
Finches and sparrows perch at the openings, their heads darting in and around the feeder windows
They dance to the side when the sky blue jays arrive with their noisy voices and aggressive style
Who, in turn, are run off by the swooping crows
Black, sleek and commanding, they turn sideways to get the best access
The pecking order in play
And the cat watches from the corner of the deck
Seeking an opportunity that doesn’t come
Soon ingenuity and speed arrive with new visitors on four short legs
They hover on nearby branches and bide their time
Comparing notes with their chatter
Playing with each other until the coast is clear and the birds, large and small, take flying breaks
They jump, landing on each other, picariously clinging to the steel swinging handle
Confidently leaping to the hanging house
Happy to hang up-side down and double up
Tails waving like banners
Acting out their ubiquitous claim to available booty
The intrepid, comedic, resourceful squirrel
Gretchen Murphy
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Bones – Time’s Perspective
Young bones, tender framework
Powering short limbs in all directions
Rolling, tumbling, reaching, grasping
Too soon crawling, staggering, walking
Loving beginnings
Strong bones running effortlessly,
Chasing, seeking, joining in play
Learning to race, first with Dad, then playmates
Soon pounding down fields
Discovering teams
Sturdy bones, carrying backpacks
Jogging for the bus
Tackling hikes and beach walks,
Mountain biking and camping
Gathering wood
Secure anchor bones, holding babies and carrying toddlers
Guiding new riders to launch a two wheeler
Now playing pick-up softball in backyard games
Carrying chairs to soccer fields and blankets to bleachers
Celebrating together
Seasoned bones, slower now
Exercising purposely, maintaining strength
Resolve and determination, warding off
The need to reach for a helping hand or helpful tool
Mourning loss
Emeritus bones, husbanding strength
Grateful each day, moving forward
Welcoming extra support
Narrowing the horizon with grace
At peace
Gretchen Murphy
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Gretchen Murphy grew up in Ballard. She and her husband, Jack, raised three children in Bothell. She taught Health Informatics at the University of Washington and retired from the School of Public Health faculty in 2016. She is enjoying retirement and shares summer events with her family at her house on Whidbey. Previously engaged in academic writing projects, she now writes poetry and participates in the EPIC Poetry Group. “Poetry brings diverse perspectives on how to see the world around us. I find it very satisfying.”