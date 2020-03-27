Port of Edmonds moving into emergency operations status March 28

For the safety of Port of Edmonds staff, tenants, customers and the public, the port is moving into an emergency operations status effective Saturday, March 28.

According to Brittany Williams, the port’s manager of properties and marketing, this essentially means that the following operations will be closed until further notice:

All Port offices

Forklift operations

Travelift and boatyard

Public launch

Fuel dock

The port will continue to monitor VHF Channel 69 on a 24-hour-a-day basis, Williams said, and the facilities at the Port of Edmonds will not be left unattended.

You can find the most up-to-date information on the latest operational changes related to COVID-19 closures at www.portofedmonds.org/covid-19.

In addition, the Edmonds Port Commission at its Wednesday, March 25 meeting passed a resolution declaring a local emergency and delegation of authority. Under this resolution, the port’s executive director is authorized “to exercise such emergency powers as may be lawful under applicable laws, regulations, ordinances, or the district’s policies,” Williams said.