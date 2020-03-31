Reader view: Remembering John Reed

The COVID-19 pandemic just got personal. It took the life of John Reed, a man I worked alongside for the past year. A man I admired. A man who became a “partner in crime,” if you will, as we brainstormed and worked on a city commission.

We were like “partners in crime” on the Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission because we were never shy about sharing with the group what we thought and why. We got a little blunt, to be honest. But, hey, there are a lot of passionate people with strong minds on the commission and we all thrive on the adrenaline of helping plan the city’s future.

The first time we walked into a commission meeting, we said: “Hey, I know you,” but couldn’t figure out how. Then, we realized that our wives — Gretchen (John’s) and Sonja (mine), had carpooled our elementary school daughters to Seattle Girls Choir practices all those years ago. So, we caught up on families — laughed, commiserated about being dads and agreed we still worried about the “kids.”

I talked with John by phone March 24, just days before he was hospitalized, just days before he passed away. My wife and I had just learned that he had tested positive and was confined to his home. He told me that he was “doing pretty good… just a little tired.”

The signs of the coronavirus had triggered in John two weeks before, in early March. He had no idea why or how. “When I first got it”, John told me, the fever was “heavy duty” — “I had three or four days when I was getting 102, or 101-degree temperatures; now I’m down to 99-98-degrees.”

“I felt rundown, I would be tired,” he said, and then added, “it was a little debilitating, but not like I can’t function.” John was keeping track of his blood pressure and other vital signs and reporting to his doctors every day. They wanted him to stay home as this stage; and along with their medical advice, told John to try to relax to help him fight the virus.

And, then, as he tried to say something else, all I heard at my end was John coughing, hard and long.

His family rallied around John. He had already lost his wife, Gretchen, who passed away in 2014. Son Justin, who lives nearby, dropped off groceries and necessities, but had to leave them outside the front door, then knock and walk away. Justin and his wife have a toddler, so they couldn’t risk seeing their father face to face. Daughter Rebecca, who lives in Olympia, was calling, always checking on her Dad.

John followed the doctor’s orders and tried to relax; did what he could to boost his spirits, but admitted: “I feel like I’m in a lonely zone. I’m the only one here; nobody can come in; nobody wants to come in.” Oh, they wanted to come in, they wanted to.

His doctor told him that she wanted him back for additional testing in a few days; that maybe there were some signs of a turnaround. “She’s telling me I’m holding my own and maybe next week we’ll get some positive results,” he said. The doctor told him that the next week would be pivotal.

I called John that next Tuesday. I texted him. I called again. I left messages. He didn’t answer. John, I am sorry. There was so much more we should have talked about. God bless you.

(For John’s daughter, Rebecca and his son, Justin, and their families. And, for all of us…)

— By Bob Throndsen