Reader view: The season may be lost, but you can still help Girls on the Run

The following was written by Megan Wolfe, executive director of Snohomish County Girls on the Run, a 10-week empowerment and fitness program for girls in third through sixth grades. It was canceled this spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

I’ve been trying to process my grief over our canceled season for the past week and a half. It’s partly all the hard work we did over the past nine months to get ready for it. It’s partly because I wish things were normal right now. But what really makes me sad is the lost connections and lost moments with the girls and the coaches. We got to do all our coach trainings and boy do those give me energy and fill me up with good feelings!