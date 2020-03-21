Reader view: What’s happening with the Edmonds Senior Center and Waterfront Center?

Managing through these unsettling times is difficult for everyone. At the Senior Center we have been overwhelmed with calls inquiring about how our senior members are faring, what kind of help we need and if the construction of the new Waterfront Center is being affected?

How are our members faring?

Since suspending programs due to the health crisis, we have lost our regular contact with many of our members. We know many live with a partner or have family in the area, but others live alone and are even more isolated due to social distancing. Whether it’s due to pride, not wanting to be a burden, or depression, we are learning our members are not communicating their needs. So, our social worker Michelle Reitan, MSW, is calling to check in with our most isolated members. Rather than simply asking how they are doing, she is asking questions about when they last ate and what they have in the refrigerator? We are trying to determine if they need help getting groceries, picking up medication or getting to a doctor’s appointment. We are also asking other members to call them on a regular basis.

We want to thank everyone who responded to Michelle’s recent appeal for volunteers. We are processing background checks and building our crew. We were also moved by the positive response for donations to our “Helping Hands” Fund that we are using to purchase gift cards at local grocery stores for members in need. Dr.Gregg & LaFon Jantz (Red Twig Café) and Shubert Ho (Shooby doo Catering) both offered to use their commercial kitchens to fix box lunches. If you need help or if you want to volunteer, please email Michelle: michelle.reitan@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org

Is construction on the Waterfront Center being affected?

We are presently on schedule. If you walk or drive by the site, you will see that the windows are being installed; the building is “dried-in” with the first phase of roofing in place; and plumbing and electrical are being roughed in.

The contractor has implemented COVID-19 safety measures: no more than 50 workers on site at one time; no one let through the gate if they are experiencing symptoms; handwashing stations throughout the construction site and online meetings whenever possible.

While some jurisdictions have suspended building permitting and inspections, the City of Edmonds is still conducting inspections for commercial buildings. We are working hard to get through the next set of inspections so we can start sheet-rocking the first week in April. Here is a link to our latest construction video: animoto.com/play/aVsHHRmaU3HuIUFRz802cg

On the fundraising front, we have raised $14.1 million toward our $16.35 million goal. We are grateful to the community that has helped us get to this milestone. To access $4 million in state funding and as insurance for our fundraising during these uncertain times, we have asked our partner, the City of Edmonds, for a $2 million loan that will serve as collateral for a $2 million line of credit with a local bank. Final approval from the city council is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24. At the March 17 council meeting, Council member Vivian Olson spoke passionately about the importance of the Waterfront Center to the community and asked that citizens contact the council to voice their support

Ways you can help:

Check in on your older neighbors who may be feeling isolated

on your older neighbors who may be feeling isolated Volunteer or donate

Contact your city councilmembers – tell them you support the Waterfront project and want to see them approve the $2 million in financing on the 24th.

These times have been described as surreal. We must balance family, work, community and preparing for this worsening health crisis – but we must also keep our eye on the horizon and prepare for our future together.

To learn more, contact me at 206-293-4823.

— By Daniel Johnson, MSW, Edmonds Senior Center