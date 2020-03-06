Reader view: Why I volunteer at the Edmonds Historical Museum

A lot of fun vocabulary words can help explain my urge to volunteer: support, community, learn, active, inspire, involvement, and most importantly joy. We all get wrapped up in our worlds, myopically so, that we forget to look up and out to our larger community. As a bit of a history nerd with an unusual amount of enthusiasm I looked for an outlet that would bridge my love of the past with helping out today. I also really enjoy meeting new people and sharing positive experiences. I was hunting for a place where my skill set (professionally and personally) could be useful and at the same time keep me interested and passionate. I did not want to get lost in an organization…I did not want to be just a number. As an archaeologist, hockey mom, friend, STEM presenter, and costumed tour guide, I wanted an organization that would appreciate all the oddities that make me, well…me. And also encourage my enthusiasm and want to jump along! Enter – the Edmonds Historical Museum.

As a community — Edmonds is wonderful! We have tons of active people volunteering for tons of different organizations and purposes with all the same goal: to benefit Edmonds and help our local community! At the Edmonds Historical Museum (EHM) I can pour wine at special events (…you’ll need a MAST permit to do this), dress up as a witch and help keep the museum spooky during Haunted Museum, decorate the July 4th float and ride in the parade, use my organizational (and professional) skills to help inventory a new collection, and even help develop an exhibit and set it up!

Often times we forgo giving our time to just give financially (which is super important too! Help pay for the lights, and insurance, and printer paper!). But building a community with passionate people takes time…so there ya go! Donate your time to meet people, get inspired, stay active, support your community, learn about Edmonds history, and most importantly – build and share joy – at the Edmonds Historical Museum.

If all you can swing is financial volunteerism then there’s a cute little button on this website, www.historicedmonds.org, where you can send your dollars. Also sign up with Amazon Smile and link to the museum to help our mission whilst you online shop.

Cheers,

Emily Scott

Emily has been an Edmonds Historical Museum volunteer since 2010. During the work week she is an Archaeologist/Curation specialist at Cardno, Inc. in Seattle. You can generally see her running around town for a sports event, or school event, or city event, or wine tasting, or shuttling her sons to school/sports/friend’s house, etc.