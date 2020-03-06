Registration opens March 10 for Creative Retirement Institute spring quarter classes

The Creative Retirement Institute (CRI), an organization affiliated with Edmonds Community College, provides non-credit academic-level classes to lifelong learners. Classes are offered weekday mornings and afternoon. Each class normally runs on the same day each week from one to four weeks in a row.

Brochures describing the more than 30 courses offered for spring quarter can be picked up at several locations, including the CRI office in the Edmonds CC Maltby building, 7020 196th St. S.W., your local public library, Edmonds’ log cabin or Edmonds City Hall. Or call the CRI offices at 425–640-1830

You can register online at edcc.edu/cri or by mailing in a registration form. Complete the form that you find at the back of the brochure and mail to Edmonds Community College, CRI, 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Many classes fill up quickly, so the sooner the better, organizers say.