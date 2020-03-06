Reminder: Women’s film festival set for Edmonds CC March 8 canceled

A reminder that the Sunday, March 8 LUNAFEST film festival, a fundraiser for Girls on the Run of Snohomish County, has been canceled.

The annual film festival — dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities — had been scheduled for Edmonds Community College’s Black Box Theatre. However, the college Thursday announced it was canceling all campus events anticipated to draw 50 or more attendees, due to concerns about COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2.

Megan Wolfe of Snohomish County Girls on the Run — a 10-week empowerment and fitness program for girls in third through sixth grades — is hopeful that the event can be rescheduled soon, “depending on how things progress.”

LUNAFEST was being presenting in partnership with other events to celebrate International Women’s Day in Edmonds. Two of those events — the Hall of Heroines and Free Your Mind — have also been canceled but one of them — Ladies Who Brunch — will occur as scheduled.