Rep. Jayapal hosting online briefing April 1 regarding federal CARES Act

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who represents Edmonds as part of the 7th Congressional District, is inviting constituents to an online briefing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 regarding the latest COVID-19 federal relief package.

In a message to constituents, Jayapal also outlined some of the main points of CARES Act, which includes:

The largest expansion in decades of unemployment insurance benefits for laid-off and furloughed workers . Unemployment insurance has increased by $600 so that the most laid-off workers will receive 100% of their paycheck in benefits for four months. In addition, that insurance has been expanded to include those who might not typically qualify, like gig workers and independent contractors.And it waives waiting periods and extends the number of weeks federally funded unemployment insurance will be available.

Direct payments to working families — $1,200 in direct assistance and $500 for each child. The full payment would be available to those individuals making less than $75,000, or families making less than $150,000.

More than $350 billion in emergency grants and forgivable loans to small businesses and nonprofits, including $10 billion in small business emergency grants of up to $10,000 to provide immediate relief to small businesses.

$150 billion to help hospitals and others in the health care system who are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. It also increases the amounts of lifesaving personal protective equipment in the National Strategic Stockpile so we can address the shortage of critically needed equipment.

$150 billion relief fund to help strained local and state governments pay for the unexpected costs related to COVID-19. Washington state will receive a total of at least $2.9 billion from this fund.

Additional funding for a number of programs, including education, housing, and child care. Te act establishes a temporary moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in federally funded properties, as well as a moratorium on student loan payments through September 2020, with no interest accruing.

You can attend the briefing via on Facebook at facebook.com/repjayapal or by calling 855-286-0292.