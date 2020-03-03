Scene in Edmonds: A toast to local bartenders

More than 200 people packed 190 Sunset Sunday afternoon to celebrate the third annual Toast of Edmonds Cocktail Classic competition and taste local bartenders’ creative concoctions.

Ten competitors presented their handcrafted cocktails, featuring Pampero Aniversario rum, to attendees who made their way to each bartender’s booth. After sampling each, votes were cast by presenting a ticket to the bartender and voters were awarded with a free drink.

Featured participants included 190 Sunset (two-time past winner), Barkada (two-time past winner), Kelnero, Calypso, Scratch Distillery, Thai by Day, Salt & Iron, Demetris Woodstone Taverna, Girardi’s Osteria and Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina.

Ten celebrity judges were invited to preside of over the competition and decide who would receive the Judge’s Choice Award. A People’s Choice Award was also presented to the bartender with the most tickets.

Winners included:

Kelnero for Judge’s Choice

Calypso for People’s Choice

Proceeds from this year’s event were donated to Washington Kids in Transition, which supports homeless students in the Edmonds School District.

–Photos by Cody Sexton