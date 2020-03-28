Scene in Edmonds: Learning to learn remotely at Holy Rosary School

With schools ordered closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers are having to get creative to continue connecting with their students. Holy Rosary Edmonds Pre-Kindergarten teacher Anna Olson has set up her own remote “classroom” at home where she continues to reach out to her young students via daily video messages, using educational tools she brought home from her classroom in her instructional videos.

She says every week she uses her phone to record herself teaching lessons for her students. She then posts the videos to her YouTube channel for easy home access for the parents and children to use during their school week. Olson says she tries to use familiar items from her classroom in her videos to teach lessons, like her class “pets,” Curious George and Squawker the Parrot. Her video lessons correspond with a packet of materials Holy Rosary parents picked up from school so students have the materials and instruction that they need to continue their Pre-K learning from home.

Olson says she continues her daily morning classroom routines in each video to try to maintain a comforting daily routine for students during this unpredictable time.

Photo Courtesy Holy Rosary School