Posted: March 21, 2020 1083

Monica Dorbin shared some favorite shots from her Edmonds beach walk.

3 Replies to “Scene in Edmonds: Scenes from the beach”

    1. Hi Susan,

      The seal came out of the water as I was sitting at one of the rocks. I zoomed in for the photo. But great point! It’s important that people know to stay away from the seals as its a time for them to come up for a rest and that they are a protected animal.

      Thank you for your concern… I’m with you on this believe me! 🙂

      Monica

