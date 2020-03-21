Scene in Edmonds: Scenes from the beach Posted: March 21, 2020 1083 Perfect view Beach art A baby seal. Monica Dorbin shared some favorite shots from her Edmonds beach walk.
Yes, a perfect view. Thank you for taking us there!
Spectacular beach art! And please stay away from seals on the beach!
Hi Susan,
The seal came out of the water as I was sitting at one of the rocks. I zoomed in for the photo. But great point! It’s important that people know to stay away from the seals as its a time for them to come up for a rest and that they are a protected animal.
Thank you for your concern… I’m with you on this believe me! 🙂
Monica