Scene in Edmonds: Supporting local dining Posted: March 4, 2020 642 Amid concerns that local restaurants are seeing a downturn in business due to the coronavirus, a group of Edmonds residents decided to show their support by meeting for lunch Wednesday at T&T Seafood Restaurant on Edmonds’ Highway 99. Those attending, from left: Alicia Crank, Nikki Glaros, City Councilmember Luke Distelhorst, Mindy Woods, Tina Porter Castillo and Michael Glaros.
I will take this kind act as a reminder to shop and eat locally whenever I do either in the coming days and weeks. I feel safer on home ground in any case! Support our local businesses and don’t forget to subscribe to My Edmonds News for the latest on our neighborhood.