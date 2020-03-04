Scene in Edmonds: Supporting local dining

Posted: March 4, 2020 642
Amid concerns that local restaurants are seeing a downturn in business due to the coronavirus, a group of Edmonds residents decided to show their support by meeting for lunch Wednesday at T&T Seafood Restaurant on Edmonds’ Highway 99. Those attending, from left: Alicia Crank, Nikki Glaros, City Councilmember Luke Distelhorst, Mindy Woods, Tina Porter Castillo and Michael Glaros. 

One Reply to “Scene in Edmonds: Supporting local dining”

  1. I will take this kind act as a reminder to shop and eat locally whenever I do either in the coming days and weeks. I feel safer on home ground in any case! Support our local businesses and don’t forget to subscribe to My Edmonds News for the latest on our neighborhood.

