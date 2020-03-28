Scene in Edmonds: Virtual birdwatching, anyone? Posted: March 27, 2020 18 Mallards trying to decide whether to land in the marsh. Black Scoters (drake and hen), one of our sea ducks, relaxing on the Sound. American Crow along the beach north of Brackett’s Landing. Brant, a small coastal goose that winters in Edmonds and stages here before migrating to coastal tundra regions where it breeds. Canada Goose pair at the marsh. He put on quite a display while she ignored him in favor of foraging. Chestnut-backed Chickadee at Chase Lake, wondering which would be the best selection from the conifer buffet. This photo, and the next two: Bonaparte’s Gulls, North America’s smallest commonly seen gull, flying, resting, and bathing on the Sound at Shell Creek. While we are staying at home, Carol Riddell thought we might enjoy a few shots from nature.