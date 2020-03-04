Scene nearby: Ribbon cut for Bella’s Voice furniture thrift store, benefiting animal sanctuaries

Bella’s Voice — a non-profit thrift store that supports local animal sanctuaries — hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting March 1 for a second Lynnwood location at 4001 198th St. S.W., Suite 1b.

he new store is an extension of Bella’s Voice original thrift store, and is located just six doors away. However, it is exclusively a furniture thrift store, unlike the first store, which sells a variety of thrifted items.

Every month, Bella’s voice partners with an animal organization and help to fundraise and raise awareness through events and social media. For one day during that month, 50 percent of thrift store proceeds will be donated to the featured organization

Bella’s Voice also runs a pet food bank through its furniture store. Once a week, the organization gives out food to the homeless or community members in poverty who can’t afford to feed the pets in their families. In addition, Bella’s Voice delivers pet food to Lynnwood Food Bank and Salt of the Earth Food Bank every Wednesday.

The March 1 grand opening included a vegan bake sale with proceeds going to an animal sanctuary currently in crisis due to recent mudslides.

Another organization represented at the event was non-profit animal sanctuary Rooster Haus Rescue, which works to help neglected, abused and abandoned farm animals — mainly roosters — that would otherwise be euthanized.

— Story and photos by Ariana Burr