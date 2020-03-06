See South County Fire personnel in protective gear? Don’t assume it’s COVID-19

South County Fire shared this reminder that you may see firefighters responding to 911 calls in protective gear. “Please don’t assume they are treating #COVID19,” South County Fire said in a tweet. “Firefighters are following safety protocols put in place to protect patients and personnel protective gear on all EMS calls.”

South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said that patient symptoms aren’t the only criteria used to determine the level of protection. “Some of the other factors include information from dispatchers and observations by the crew,” she said. “When information about the situation is unknown, firefighters will also don full protective gear out of an abundance of caution.”

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.