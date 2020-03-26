‘Signs from the Edge’: A serial novel from EPIC Group Writers — Chapter 7

You can read Chapter 1 here, Chapter 2 here, Chapter 3 here , Chapter 4 here and Chapter 5 here and Chapter 6 here.

As relief from reading Journal of a Plague Year, Station Eleven, and The Plague, the board of EPIC Group Writers penned a serial novel for your entertainment. Since each author could only see the immediately preceding chapter, there are numerous plot twists and wild goose chases. Fortunately the “instigator,” Diane Naab, was able to pull the whole novella together after it veered wildly off course from the original story. Enjoy!

CHAPTER SEVEN

Valerie Spasojevic

He felt like a balloon afloat a warm dreamy river of wind, a dumb smile smeared across his placid face. The moment passed when he felt the grip and tug of his “uncles” meaty hand pulling him back to the ground. A wave of dark impatience, like the feeling of escaping into a warm house in sub-zero weather, brought Jason’s mind and body back together. The reality of what may be a new life slowly sinking in. He thought back to the moment, just a few weeks earlier, when he was looking forward to taking a break from the eternal Alaskan winter and meeting this new family in Tennessee.

“Jason, it’s your turn.” Uncle Bill urged.

“My turn,” he whispered, cocking his head and squinting his eyes wondering what on earth that really meant now that he felt like a loaded coil.

Uncle Bill gestured to continue the game. Jason’s leg felt icy hot where the conspicuous tattoo had emerged. He hated the game Monopoly since the first time he played as a kid. The last thing he wanted was to monopolization anything. He picked up the dice and rolled. Snake eyes. Jason sighed. Not only did his roll bite like a bad omen, but it also placed his marker on Board Walk. Now he owed his uncle for rent and lodging. He flipped through his play money, handing over the large sum, wondering which he dreaded more — the continuation of this horrid game or Aunt Ruby’s call for dinner.

“Jason,” Uncle Bill said with the firmness of someone who has just committed themselves to an act outside of their comfort zone. “Without getting into the details of your abilities just yet, I can at least explain what will become obvious as soon as I tell you. We are a family bound by something more ancient than life itself and stronger than blood. I know that’s a bold statement, but you’re just going to have to trust me.”

Uncle Bill sighed and continued, “You were right not to ask about your mother or grandmother. This gift attaches to the Y chromosomes only. In some ways I believe this befell on our gender as a result of frailty. But, like a young bone that is broken, the strength manifests twofold in its healing. You following me so far?”

He glanced sideways at Lucille. She was picking at blades of grass, suddenly stiffening with this news.

“Girls can’t have the gift?” Lucille gasped.

“I’m sorry sweetie. I was going to tell you soon enough,” her uncle said.

Aunt Ruby called for dinner, breaking Lucille’s bubble of disbelief.

Jason was starving by now. He hopped up extending his hand to Uncle Bill and tugged him upward just as his uncle had tugged moments before. This turnabout is not fair play, he thought.

As they walked toward the house, Jason began to convulse.

Lucille let out a giggle now that she knew she was free of “the gift.”

Uncle Bill pulled out what looked like a pen from his shirt pocket and jabbed it into Jason’s neck.

“Wow, your biological reaction to the powers is stronger than in most I’ve seen. This shot contains nanobots. You’ll feel better soon. Keep moving,” he ordered.

Jason half walked, half stumbled up the stairs and into the dining room. He grabbed the nearest chair and sat. A glass of cold lemonade was on the table waiting for him. Reaching out with a trembling hand, he grasped the glass and gulped. The coolness and sugar made him feel much better.

With everyone seated, Aunt Ruby scooped a heap of mashed potatoes, plopping them onto her plate and cleared her throat. “How shall we proceed?” she asked, “Your questions first or an explanation of how these powers came to you and what your role is now?”