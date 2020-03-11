Sno-Isle Libraries cancel all events amid public-health concerns

Sno-Isle Libraries announced Wednesday that it is canceling all events scheduled for the system’s 23 libraries across Snohomish and Island counties through March 31.

“In light of the actions ordered this morning by Gov. Inslee and officials in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties, these steps by the library are prudent and necessary,” said Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson in a recent blog post.

The cancellations includes events scheduled for public meeting rooms. Library on Wheels services are also suspended through March. Thompson said the decision to cancel events is an attempt to balance the roles of community libraries in their customers’ lives with the orders and recommendations from government public-health experts.

“We understand that this decision may be a burden for our customers who depend on our wonderful programs,” Thompson said. “This also comes at a particularly pivotal moment for some programs such as those related to the census. We encourage people to visit us online or call for assistance”

Thompson said it is important to remember that viruses don’t discriminate and King County and the Centers for Disease Control have informative anti-stigma resources available.

“We’re stronger as a community when we stand together against discrimination and stigma,” she said.