Snohomish County extends deadline for individual property taxpayers to June 1

Due to the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan and Executive Dave Somers have extended the first-half 2020 property tax deadline to June 1, 2020. This Executive Order only applies to residents who pay their individual and commercial property taxes themselves, rather than through their mortgage lender. Banks and other financial institutions that pay property taxes on behalf of their lending customers will still need to meet the original April 30 deadline.
“We know COVID-19 has hit our economy particularly hard. And we want to provide relief,” said Executive Somers. “These are not ordinary times, and we want to help out those who are stretched financially during this pandemic.”
For those who can do so, Snohomish County is encouraging individual taxpayers to pay by the original April 30 deadline or as soon thereafter as possible. The county will not add interest charges to the tax bill for individual taxpayers who pay the first half amount of their 2020 property taxes by June 1.
“I know that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing pain and suffering for people across Snohomish County and our country,” said Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan. “This delay should ease some of the pressure on those individuals who pay their property taxes directly to the Treasurer’s Office.”
Payments can be made:
– By mail using a check or money order addressed to Snohomish County Treasurer 3000 Rockefeller Ave, MS501, Everett, WA 98201. (Cash should not be sent through the mail.)
– Ballot box in Everett. Because the Snohomish County Treasurer’s Customer Service Center is currently closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the office is not accepting in-person payments at this time. You are welcome to drop your payment in the ballot box located at the corner of Wall and Rockefeller. The box is checked multiple times a day.
– Online at snohomishcountywa.gov/5214/Treasurer.
Banks, mortgage servicers, title companies, and other financial services entities that serve as fiscal agents by collecting property taxes from individual taxpayers and making bulk payments shall adhere to the April 30, 2020 deadline. Specifically, CoreLogic and its subsidiaries—Lereta, Wells Fargo tax service, Nationwide Compliance, and Covius—must all adhere to the April 30, 2020 deadline to avoid interest and penalties.
This move is consistent with extensions from Pierce and King County Treasurers, who are issuing similar orders in their jurisdictions. The deadline will not be extended past June 1, as many cities, counties, school districts, fire districts, hospital districts, and other special purpose districts rely on the year’s first installment of property tax revenue to make June debt service payments.
Taxpayers with questions about their property tax bill or payment options can contact the Snohomish County Treasurer at snohomishcountywa.gov/5214/Treasurer or by phone 425-388-3366.
Great news for those who need it. Thank you Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan and Executive Dave Somers
Believe it our not I wrote a letter to the editor this morning for possible publication. Before publishing Teresa asked if I wanted to edit the letter based on the announcement above. Rather than editing what was first written I would simply add this. The County delay simply adds 30 days to the due date. My idea goes further. The idea was much more than just a delay. The idea was to convert our tax payment to a short-term loan to be paid back based on how well our elected negotiate a cash supply to cover government bills. That could be 6 months for starters. If we still need economic help, then it could be doubled and extended to a year or more.
Reading the current rules on the web site seems to say the tax bill is not delinquent until June 1. Current rules seem to allow someone to pay on May 31 with no extra assessment. If that is true, the County announcement is really just a 1 day extension. Read the idea below and see what you think.
Want an Interest free loan? Here’s how we can get one.
We are really good as a community when we want to stop something. The Connector is a great example. We write letters, meet with signs and “pitchforks” (thanks RA), get Council members to change their vote (it was election time). Even though we had to give back a bunch of money to the state and give back the $1.5m the Port had committed for the project we as a community stopped the Connector.
Let’s see if this time we can start something. Many of us need some short-term cash to help us get back on our feet. We all have taxes due in 30 days and that amount equals about .5% of the value of our property tax assessed value. For a $500,000 home that’s about $2500 now and $2500 due in October. That’s amounts to $110,000,000 for Edmonds alone for 2020 taxes.
If our elected officials at local, county and state all got together and asked the Feds to simply “print” some money and give it to the counties they could delay our tax bill for one or two cycles. The county in turn could send the money off to the cities, state, hospital districts, schools and others who get property tax revenues to keep them whole. This “loan” would be secured by the assessed value of our property and we would either pay it back later, or when we sell our property. This would allow government to continue to pay all its workers and allow the rest of us an interest free loan to create a financial bridge (“connector”) to our future.
If this idea works for some of us, let’s leave the pitchforks in the garage and keyboard our elected officials at all levels of governments. Many have some good contacts, just look at the photo opts and endorsements in their last campaign literature.
I know some may be tempted to use their keyboards to debate their 1A and 2A rights with this discussion serving as a trigger, but it may be helpful to work together to get us a no interest loan at a time we need one.
PS: debating the pros and cons or legality of the gold standard also will do little to help us get back on our feet.