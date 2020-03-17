Snohomish County restricting access to selected buildings until further notice

Snohomish County on Tuesday announced the restriction of public access to select county facilities, primarily those in the Administration Buildings on the county campus in Everett, effective Tuesday, March 17.

These county facilities will be closed to the public until further notice, with limited exceptions.

“COVID-19 is impacting our daily lives, and we must adapt to a new normal,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “We are making science-based decisions at the recommendation of our health officers. We know these measures are extremely disruptive for our families and businesses in the short term, but they are necessary for our health and the well-being of our community in the long term. To save lives and preserve our health care system, we must enforce these social distancing measures. In order to protect the public and our employees we will close some county facilities to the public starting tomorrow. We will continue to do what we can to disrupt the infection rate and keep our community healthy.”

Here are the county departments and services that remain accessible to the public during the restriction of public access to the Administrative Buildings:

Basic Health and Other Human Service Programs

Health and Human Services will offer limited services by phone, e-mail, FAX and mail for Energy Assistance, Homeless Housing, Housing and Essential Needs, and Veterans Services The Medical Examiner’s Office remains open.



Public Safety and Access to Criminal Justice System

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to 911 calls and ensuring the jail provide a safe, secure and humane detention facility. Homeless Registered Sex Offender (RSO) check-ins have moved to the 1st floor of the Courthouse (Tuesdays) and all other RSOs can check-in Monday-Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. District Court Protection Order and Compliance Hearings will still be heard in all divisions.



Access to Snohomish County Public-Facing Services

The following departments and/or services have limited access for the public. Please refer to the individual department websites for more information: