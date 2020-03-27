Snohomish County solid waste facilities adjust self-haul, hand-unload customer hours, locations

In response to the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Snohomish County Public Works Department announced Thursday it will close all of its solid waste facilities and programs starting March 28.

The transfer stations will reopen to mechanical-unload customers only on weekdays starting March 30, as curbside service is considered essential and will reopen on Saturdays only, starting April 4 to hand-unload/self-haul customers with only household garbage during the duration of the health crisis. Additionally, until further notice all drop boxes will be closed and there will be no recycling or hazardous waste services.

“We must take these measures to ensure all county operations can practice social distancing and comply with the Governor’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order to save lives and protect our health care system,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somer. “We understand these closures and restrictions are hard on our community, but we need to adapt our operations to protect the health and welfare of our residents and employees.”

Transfer station hours will be changed to 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and credit cards or account transactions are the only payments accepted during the pandemic – no cash or checks. Please expect long delays and use social distancing guidelines of six feet. Customers are encouraged to only visit the site if it is absolutely necessary.

“This was not an easy decision, but we believe that it is the correct decision based on the guidelines of public health professionals,” said Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder.

Saturdays beginning April 4

Hand-unload/self-haul on Saturdays will be limited to a six can or bag maximum of 32 gallons each of household garbage. Loads exceeding this threshold or that contain loose debris will be turned away and not accepted. The county encourages everyone to stay home and sign up for curbside pickup service.

“We are adjusting our level of service to not only keep the public safe, but also to protect those who work in service of our community at our county solid waste facilities,” Snohomish County Solid Waste Director Matt Zybas said.

For more information, please visit the Snohomish County website.