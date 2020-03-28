Snohomish County’s isolation and quarantine facility opens next week

Snohomish County will open a COVID-19 isolation and quarantine site next week at the Angel of the Winds Arena in downtown Everett.

This facility will provide a site for temporary isolation and quarantine for those who may not be able to recover in their own home or who are among the county’s unsheltered population. Such individuals who have COVID-19 would remain in isolation there until they are no longer contagious (e.g., 1-2 weeks), and those who were exposed but not ill would be quarantined until having passed through the 14-day incubation period. The primary mission of the facility is to reduce transmission to the public.

The site will be a secure facility. Residents there will be directed to stay until released under orders issued by the Snohomish Health District. A typical stay would extend from just a few days up to two weeks (occasionally longer), depending on the circumstances. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office will oversee 24/7 security at the facility where six commissioned law enforcement officers will monitor the building’s perimeter coupled with an additional four-to-seven security guards (depending on daily census) 24/7. The security firm is the same the arena normally uses, and they know the facility well.

“Isolating those who are considered infectious and quarantining those who have been exposed and may become infectious will reduce transmission, which is essential to avoid overwhelming our medical system and ultimately limiting care for everyone,” said Dr. Gary Goldbaum, former Health Officer for Snohomish County and one of the medical officers who will oversee medical aspects of the operation of the facility.

“We appreciate Snohomish County’s leadership and all of the partners involved with a project of this scope,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for Snohomish County. “I’m delighted that Dr. Goldbaum has stepped up to lend his public health and medical expertise to Snohomish County’s COVID-19 response in this unprecedented time of need.”

“We must come together as a community to ensure we are controlling the spread of COVID-19,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “Similar facilities may be necessary across the county and we appreciate the City of Everett’s willingness to do their part to help control the spread of this pandemic.”