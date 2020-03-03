Some Edmonds International Women’s Day March 8 events postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Two of the four events scheduled for Edmonds International Women’s Day this Sunday, March 8 have been postponed due to concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organizer Alicia Crank says she is postponing the Hall of Heroines and Free Your Mind events set for March 8 “out of an abundance of caution,” since those events would involve “interaction with youth and other health-vulnerable members of the community.” The Ladies Who Brunch” event, set for 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 8 at 190 Sunset, will be held as scheduled. The LUNAFEST film festival, planned for March 8 at Edmonds Community College and benefiting Girls on the Run of Snohomish County, will also occur as planned.

The Hall of Heroines and Free Your Mind events will be rescheduled as soon as the outbreak has passed, Crank said.

The Ladies Who Brunch event is a 90-minute networking lunch-and-learn session where women in the community will connect and engage in conversation. Speakers include:

Laura Clise, Founder & CEO, Intentionalist (https://intentionalist.com)

Shaunta Hyde, Managing Director of Community Relations at Alaska Airlines (and Edmonds resident)

Colleen O’Brien, Managing Editor and Morning News Anchor at KIRO Radio (and Edmonds resident)

Tickets and additional information are available on the Facebook event page.