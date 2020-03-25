Sounder trains between Seattle and Everett canceled due to landslide

Sound Transit canceled Sounder North service between Seattle and Everett Wednesday afternoon and all day Thursday because of a landslide that has covered the tracks near Milepost 21 in north Seattle.

Passengers who would normally ride Sounder 1702 or 1706 on Wednesday afternoon were directed to a special bus to Edmonds and Mukilteo leaving at 4:33 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. from 5th Avenue and Weller Street, with a stop at 4th Avenue and Jackson Street. Passengers to Everett should take ST Express Route 510.

Thursday morning Sounder commuters who would normally take the 1703 and 1707 trains can take a special bus from the Mukilteo and Edmonds stations. Buses will leave Mukilteo at 6:26 a.m. and 7:26 a.m. and from Edmonds at 6:41 a.m. and 7:41 a.m. Buses will stop at 5th Avenue and Jackson Street in downtown Seattle. Everett commuters should take ST Express Route 510.

Riders may also board regularly scheduled Community Transit route 416 at Bay 2 departing at 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 6:34 a.m., 6:55 a.m. and 7:42 a.m.

Thursday afternoon’s bus schedule will be the same as the schedule mentioned above.