Sponsor spotlight: A message from Paktia Pharmacy

Fellow Edmonds Community,
I’m hoping you and your families are all doing well. I would like everyone to be aware that Paktia Pharmacy is still open. We are still available to do free deliveries if you cannot make it to pick up your medications. If you are in need of any over-the-counter medication, such as vitamins, cold remedy medication, allergy medication and first aid products, we deliver at no charge as well. Here at Paktia Pharmacy our heart is with you and your families during this difficult time. I’ve listed our address and telephone down below if you have any questions. Keep on washing your hands and please take all precautions to keep safe!
Paktia Pharmacy
315 5th Ave S #C Edmonds, WA 98020
425-967-5375
I can attest to Paktia’s speedy, professional service. This morning, I ordered my Rxs & they efficiently arrived on my doorstep by early afternoon.
Is Paktia Pharmacy able to compound sanitizers with coronavirus killing ingredients like isopropyl alcohol or citric acid? Thank you.
Thank you Rashid for being able to stay open and give us peace of mind that we will be able to fill our prescriptions. You and your employees are professional, kind and I’m a very happy customer. You are a lifeline to those of us who use your pharmacy. And of course worry about you and your family. Stay safe.
Rashid came through for us. We are stuck in California and he kindly gathered up all of our prescriptions and shipped them down to us. Five gold stars for Rashid.
We have supported our local businesses from a distance by ordering and having items delivered to us in CA.
Aren’t we lucky here in Edmonds to have responsive and helpful businesses, such as Paktia Pharmacy? My order was speedily delivered, what a valuable and necessary service from Rashid and his staff! Thank you, you have earned my loyalty. If you have not used this great local pharmacy, this is the time to start.
We met Rashed when he worked at RiteAid on 196th (and 76th). He was always friendly, helpful, and professional. As soon as we realized he had opened Paktia Pharmacy, we moved all of our prescriptions there and have not looked back. He is our pharmacist, counselor, and friend. He cares about how we are doing, and never fails to help us as we maneuver through the advancing years and associated medications.
Thank you Rashed for establishing a quality business in our community and for being the caring and knowledgeable professional that you are!