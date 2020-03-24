Sponsor spotlight: A message from Paktia Pharmacy

Fellow Edmonds Community,



I’m hoping you and your families are all doing well. I would like everyone to be aware that Paktia Pharmacy is still open. We are still available to do free deliveries if you cannot make it to pick up your medications. If you are in need of any over-the-counter medication, such as vitamins, cold remedy medication, allergy medication and first aid products, we deliver at no charge as well. Here at Paktia Pharmacy our heart is with you and your families during this difficult time. I’ve listed our address and telephone down below if you have any questions. Keep on washing your hands and please take all precautions to keep safe!



Paktia Pharmacy



315 5th Ave S #C Edmonds, WA 98020



425-967-5375