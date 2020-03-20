Sponsor spotlight: Downtown Edmonds businesses respond to COVID-19

In this uncertain time of the COVID-19 outbreak and school closures, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance is providing a list of how local Edmonds businesses are adjusting, implementing safety measures, and supporting our community. We will be adding to this list as we receive more information.

In times like these, supporting our local businesses is more important than ever. Small business is the backbone of the American economy. Local businesses support not just jobs but they contribute greatly to community organizations, schools, and local nonprofits.

Below you will find information from a variety of our downtown Edmonds businesses on their efforts during COVID-19. Also, remember, a great way to show support and generate cash flow is to consider buying gift cards or gift certificates for use at a later date.

The City of Edmonds has put out 15-minute parking signs to make it easy to stop by and pick up to go purchases. Look for them around town!

Restaurants

Calypso

Available for takeout and local delivery, 4pm-10pm: 425-678-0652

Chanterelle

Closed temporarily

Churchkey Pub

Available for limited menu takeout and growler fills 4pm-10pm: (425) 835 0230

Online menu

Demetri’s Woodstone Taverna

Available for takeout

Order online

Delivery available from Uber Eats

Epulo Bistro

Available for takeout 11:30am-7:30pm, Tues-Sun: (425) 678-8680; pickup available in our parking lot

Online menu

Special info: Happy Hour, half-priced wine and growlers of beer also available

Furi Chinese

Available for takeout: call (425) 673-9933 or order online

Girardi’s

Available for takeout: (425) 673-5278

Delivery available from Uber Eats and DoorDash

Kelnero

Available for takeout 4pm-7pm: order online at toasttab.com/kelnero

Special info: We have a YouTube channel with cocktail mixing tutorials. For takeout, we have a special food menu featuring accessible, healthy food options and discounted bottles of wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

Las Brisas

Available for takeout 11:30am-9pm every day: (425) 672-5050

Special info: 20% discount on all takeout orders, “because we know that people are hurting right now and worried about their finances and we want to do anything we can to help”.

Pancake Haus

Closed temporarily

Red Twig

Available for takeout: call (425) 771-1200

Special info: Free Kid’s Meal with any entree purchase Mon-Fri, and any additional Kid’s Meal in the same order will be 50% off.

Salish Sea Brewing

Open for takeout, curbside delivery available: (425) 582-8474

Online menu

Sankai Sushi

Available for takeout 11:30am-2:30 and 4pm-8pm: call (425) 412-3417

Online menu

Special info: The #FORTHEKIDS Program will still be in effect during our mandatory closure. 1 free kids menu is to be accompanied with 1 entrée or sushi combo, please let us know when you order. Additionally, all bottles of wine will be 50% off at ANY of our locations.

Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina

Closed temporarily

Salt & Iron

Closed temporarily

Special info: Please visit our sister restaurants Bar Dojo and The Market Fishmonger, and consider supporting #CATER4THEKIDS program at @feedmehrg

Taki Tiki

Delivery available from Uber Eats

The 407 Coffee House

Available for takeout Fri-Sat, 10am-3pm: call (425) 921-6147

The Cheesemonger’s Table

Available for takeout and curbside pickup 11am-6pm Mon-Sat, 12pm-5pm Sun: call (425) 640-8949

The Market

Available for takeout: call 425-967-5329 or order online

Delivery available from GrubHub and DoorDash

Special info: The #FORTHEKIDS Program will still be in effect during our mandatory closure. Additionally, all bottles of wine will be 50% off at ANY of our locations

Toshi’s Teriyaki

Open regular hours for takeout: call (425) 670-8122

Walnut Street Coffee

Closed temporarily

Retailers

Anchor Chic

Closed through March 21

Special info: Items highlighted on Facebook and Instagram can be shipped.

Arista Wine Cellars

Open regular hours

Call us: (425) 771-7009

Special info: Free wine delivery to your front door within a reasonable distance to downtown, within 48 hours (subject to having the wines currently in store). Special orders may take a little longer.

ARTspot

Open regular hours

Special info: Drive-by art supplies available! Call us at (425) 640-6408 or email ArtSpotEdmonds@gmail.com, we’ll put your order together and meet you curbside!

C’est La Vie

Closed temporarily

Call us: (206) 234-6199

Online shopping coming soon, check our Facebook for daily deals

Cline Jewelers

Open by appointment, offering local delivery and curbside pickup

Shop online: clinejewelers.com

Special info: We will donate $25 to the Edmonds Food Bank for every $100 gift card purchased.

Crow

Closed temporarily, available by appointment

Shop online: coming soon

Call us: (425) 245-8036

Special info: Crow is happy to ship almost all of our items, including gift cards!

Driftwood Modern

Closed temporarily, available by appointment: call (360) 298-1246 or email us at driftwoodmodern@gmail.com

Edmonds Bookshop

Open Mon-Fri, 10am-6pm, Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 12pm-5pm

Shop online: edmondsbookshop.com

Call us: (425)775-2789

Special info: Edmonds Bookshop is offering free delivery to local customers and we’ve had community members volunteer in case we need extra drivers.

Edmonds Vitamins & Herbs

Open Mon-Sat, 10am-6pm, limit of 2 customers in the store at the same time

Gallery North

Closed temporarily

Glazed and Amazed

Open 10am-5pm, Mon-Fri for pickup and dropoff only.

Special info: Paint-to-go kits available

HouseWares

Open 10am-5pm, Mon-Fri, closed on Sat-Sund, but will be available for individual consulting/sales appointments

Call us: (425) 672-1903

J. Rankin Jewellers

Open regular hours, available for in-home and one-on-one consultations

Shop online: http://www.jrankinjewelers.com/

Call us: (425) 673-6161

Special info: We can provide home delivery if needed

Little Bipsy

Open 11am-4pm for curbside pickup: call (425) 778-7600

Shop online: littlebipsy.com/

Special info: Free shipping on all purchases placed over the phone

Pear Tree Consignment

Closed

Shop online via Facebook

Call us: (425) 480-9090

Special info: items highlighted on Facebook and Instagram can easily be held for pickup.

Pelindaba Lavender

Closed temporarily

Randall J Hodges Photography Gallery

Open Mon-Tues, 11am-5pm, Wed-Sat, 10:30am-5:30pm, Sun 1pm-4pm

Special info: We sanitize the gallery hourly and are keeping our customers safe

Rogue Boutique

Temporarily closed

Shop online: coming soon

Call us: (425) 672-8500

Special info: Message us through Facebook and Instagram, email or heck even carrier pigeon. We can set up a one on one virtual shopping experience!

The Curious Nest

Closed temporarily

Shop online: http://www.thecuriousnest.com/

Service-Based Businesses

E. Ruth Wellness Massage

Closed temporarily

Call us: (206) 387-7627

Special info: For remote access to stress relief at a time when the importance of self-care cannot be understated, I will be using my training as a 200-hour yoga teacher to offer free mediations and mindful movement tips to clients by email.

Edmonds Vision Center

Open regular hours

Call us: (425) 771-7772

Special info: Curbside pickup is available for contacts

Lavendula Beauty

Closed temporarily until April 1st

MODA Hair Salon

Closed temporarily

Ombu Salon + Spa

Closed temporarily for 2 weeks

Shop gift cards online: https://www.ombusalon.com/gift-cards/

Call us: (425) 778-6322

Special info: Ombu is offering $5 shipping for any purchases made over the phone

Sound IT Consulting

Closed temporarily, customers are being supported with technical problems via phone, email and remote support

Contact us online: https://soundit.co/

Call us: (425) 654-2502

Special info: Offering a free 30 minute consultation for local businesses to help you leverage technology to maximize your company’s effectiveness during these challenging times.

The Refinery Salon

Closed temporarily for 2 weeks

Vanity Lash Lounge

Open regular hours

Call us: (425) 582-8898

Special info: we encourage our customers to purchase gift cards over the phone and will honor a 10% discount to any cards purchased with a minimum amount of $100 or more. Package sales are encouraged as well and shall receive one free lash fill based on the certain package purchased.

Please stay safe out there, Edmonds, and let’s remember to support our local businesses during this slowdown in normal business as best as we can.

We will continue to update this article as we receive new information, so please check back. To learn more about all the great businesses in downtown Edmonds, check out http://edmondsdowntown.org/.

— By Kelsey Foster