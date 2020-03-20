Sponsor spotlight: Downtown Edmonds businesses respond to COVID-19

In this uncertain time of the COVID-19 outbreak and school closures, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance is providing a list of how local Edmonds businesses are adjusting, implementing safety measures, and supporting our community. We will be adding to this list as we receive more information.
Note that My Edmonds News also has a restaurant directory for all of Edmonds here.
In times like these, supporting our local businesses is more important than ever. Small business is the backbone of the American economy. Local businesses support not just jobs but they contribute greatly to community organizations, schools, and local nonprofits.
Below you will find information from a variety of our downtown Edmonds businesses on their efforts during COVID-19. Also, remember, a great way to show support and generate cash flow is to consider buying gift cards or gift certificates for use at a later date.
The City of Edmonds has put out 15-minute parking signs to make it easy to stop by and pick up to go purchases. Look for them around town!
Restaurants
Calypso
Available for takeout and local delivery, 4pm-10pm: 425-678-0652
Chanterelle
Closed temporarily
Churchkey Pub
Available for limited menu takeout and growler fills 4pm-10pm: (425) 835 0230
Online menu
Demetri’s Woodstone Taverna
Available for takeout
Order online
Delivery available from Uber Eats
Epulo Bistro
Available for takeout 11:30am-7:30pm, Tues-Sun: (425) 678-8680; pickup available in our parking lot
Online menu
Special info: Happy Hour, half-priced wine and growlers of beer also available
Furi Chinese
Available for takeout: call (425) 673-9933 or order online
Girardi’s
Available for takeout: (425) 673-5278
Delivery available from Uber Eats and DoorDash
Kelnero
Available for takeout 4pm-7pm: order online at toasttab.com/kelnero
Special info: We have a YouTube channel with cocktail mixing tutorials. For takeout, we have a special food menu featuring accessible, healthy food options and discounted bottles of wine and non-alcoholic beverages.
Las Brisas
Available for takeout 11:30am-9pm every day: (425) 672-5050
Special info: 20% discount on all takeout orders, “because we know that people are hurting right now and worried about their finances and we want to do anything we can to help”.
Pancake Haus
Closed temporarily
Red Twig
Available for takeout: call (425) 771-1200
Special info: Free Kid’s Meal with any entree purchase Mon-Fri, and any additional Kid’s Meal in the same order will be 50% off.
Salish Sea Brewing
Open for takeout, curbside delivery available: (425) 582-8474
Online menu
Sankai Sushi
Available for takeout 11:30am-2:30 and 4pm-8pm: call (425) 412-3417
Online menu
Special info: The #FORTHEKIDS Program will still be in effect during our mandatory closure. 1 free kids menu is to be accompanied with 1 entrée or sushi combo, please let us know when you order. Additionally, all bottles of wine will be 50% off at ANY of our locations.
Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina
Closed temporarily
Salt & Iron
Closed temporarily
Special info: Please visit our sister restaurants Bar Dojo and The Market Fishmonger, and consider supporting #CATER4THEKIDS program at @feedmehrg
Taki Tiki
Delivery available from Uber Eats
The 407 Coffee House
Available for takeout Fri-Sat, 10am-3pm: call (425) 921-6147
The Cheesemonger’s Table
Available for takeout and curbside pickup 11am-6pm Mon-Sat, 12pm-5pm Sun: call (425) 640-8949
The Market
Available for takeout: call 425-967-5329 or order online
Delivery available from GrubHub and DoorDash
Special info: The #FORTHEKIDS Program will still be in effect during our mandatory closure. Additionally, all bottles of wine will be 50% off at ANY of our locations
Toshi’s Teriyaki
Open regular hours for takeout: call (425) 670-8122
Walnut Street Coffee
Closed temporarily
Retailers
Anchor Chic
Closed through March 21
Special info: Items highlighted on Facebook and Instagram can be shipped.
Arista Wine Cellars
Open regular hours
Call us: (425) 771-7009
Special info: Free wine delivery to your front door within a reasonable distance to downtown, within 48 hours (subject to having the wines currently in store). Special orders may take a little longer.
ARTspot
Open regular hours
Special info: Drive-by art supplies available! Call us at (425) 640-6408 or email ArtSpotEdmonds@gmail.com, we’ll put your order together and meet you curbside!
C’est La Vie
Closed temporarily
Call us: (206) 234-6199
Online shopping coming soon, check our Facebook for daily deals
Cline Jewelers
Open by appointment, offering local delivery and curbside pickup
Shop online: clinejewelers.com
Special info: We will donate $25 to the Edmonds Food Bank for every $100 gift card purchased.
Crow
Closed temporarily, available by appointment
Shop online: coming soon
Call us: (425) 245-8036
Special info: Crow is happy to ship almost all of our items, including gift cards!
Driftwood Modern
Closed temporarily, available by appointment: call (360) 298-1246 or email us at driftwoodmodern@gmail.com
Edmonds Bookshop
Open Mon-Fri, 10am-6pm, Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 12pm-5pm
Shop online: edmondsbookshop.com
Call us: (425)775-2789
Special info: Edmonds Bookshop is offering free delivery to local customers and we’ve had community members volunteer in case we need extra drivers.
Edmonds Vitamins & Herbs
Open Mon-Sat, 10am-6pm, limit of 2 customers in the store at the same time
Gallery North
Closed temporarily
Glazed and Amazed
Open 10am-5pm, Mon-Fri for pickup and dropoff only.
Special info: Paint-to-go kits available
HouseWares
Open 10am-5pm, Mon-Fri, closed on Sat-Sund, but will be available for individual consulting/sales appointments
Call us: (425) 672-1903
J. Rankin Jewellers
Open regular hours, available for in-home and one-on-one consultations
Shop online: http://www.jrankinjewelers.com/
Call us: (425) 673-6161
Special info: We can provide home delivery if needed
Little Bipsy
Open 11am-4pm for curbside pickup: call (425) 778-7600
Shop online: littlebipsy.com/
Special info: Free shipping on all purchases placed over the phone
Pear Tree Consignment
Closed
Shop online via Facebook
Call us: (425) 480-9090
Special info: items highlighted on Facebook and Instagram can easily be held for pickup.
Pelindaba Lavender
Closed temporarily
Randall J Hodges Photography Gallery
Open Mon-Tues, 11am-5pm, Wed-Sat, 10:30am-5:30pm, Sun 1pm-4pm
Special info: We sanitize the gallery hourly and are keeping our customers safe
Rogue Boutique
Temporarily closed
Shop online: coming soon
Call us: (425) 672-8500
Special info: Message us through Facebook and Instagram, email or heck even carrier pigeon. We can set up a one on one virtual shopping experience!
The Curious Nest
Closed temporarily
Shop online: http://www.thecuriousnest.com/
Service-Based Businesses
E. Ruth Wellness Massage
Closed temporarily
Call us: (206) 387-7627
Special info: For remote access to stress relief at a time when the importance of self-care cannot be understated, I will be using my training as a 200-hour yoga teacher to offer free mediations and mindful movement tips to clients by email.
Edmonds Vision Center
Open regular hours
Call us: (425) 771-7772
Special info: Curbside pickup is available for contacts
Lavendula Beauty
Closed temporarily until April 1st
MODA Hair Salon
Closed temporarily
Ombu Salon + Spa
Closed temporarily for 2 weeks
Shop gift cards online: https://www.ombusalon.com/gift-cards/
Call us: (425) 778-6322
Special info: Ombu is offering $5 shipping for any purchases made over the phone
Sound IT Consulting
Closed temporarily, customers are being supported with technical problems via phone, email and remote support
Contact us online: https://soundit.co/
Call us: (425) 654-2502
Special info: Offering a free 30 minute consultation for local businesses to help you leverage technology to maximize your company’s effectiveness during these challenging times.
The Refinery Salon
Closed temporarily for 2 weeks
Vanity Lash Lounge
Open regular hours
Call us: (425) 582-8898
Special info: we encourage our customers to purchase gift cards over the phone and will honor a 10% discount to any cards purchased with a minimum amount of $100 or more. Package sales are encouraged as well and shall receive one free lash fill based on the certain package purchased.
Please stay safe out there, Edmonds, and let’s remember to support our local businesses during this slowdown in normal business as best as we can.
We will continue to update this article as we receive new information, so please check back. To learn more about all the great businesses in downtown Edmonds, check out http://edmondsdowntown.org/.
— By Kelsey Foster