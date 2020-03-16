Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds downtown businesses and COVID-19

In this uncertain time of the COVID-19 outbreak and school closures, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance has provided a list of how local Edmonds businesses are adjusting, implementing safety measures, and supporting our community. We will be adding to this list as we receive more information.

In times like these, supporting our local businesses is more important than ever, ED! notes. Small business is the backbone of the American economy. Local businesses support not just jobs but they contribute greatly to community organizations, schools, and local nonprofits.

Below you will find information from a variety of our downtown Edmonds businesses on their efforts during COVID-19. Also, remember, a great way to show support and generate cash flow is to consider buying gift cards or gift certificates for use at a later date.

Retailers

Rogue Boutique

Rogue has been featuring virtual try-ons on their social media pages to showcase items so customers don’t have to come down in person to shop. Visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/boutiquerogue/ or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/boutiquerogue/. Customers are invited to place orders by sending a direct message via social media or you can also call the store during normal business hours at (425) 672-8500.

Edmonds Bookshop

“We are reminding people that they can order from our website: edmondsbookshop.com or can call in book requests (425) 775-2789. Edmonds Bookshop is offering free delivery to local customers and we’ve had community members volunteer in case we need extra drivers. We are keeping surfaces and doorknobs swabbed. The dinosaurs and bead toy get regular bubble baths.”

Crow

“Crow, downtown Edmonds’ newest shop on 4th Avenue, features lots of unique gift ideas, handcrafted items and local art! Crow is happy to ship almost all of our items, including gift cards! Shop local, shop small!”

Pear Tree Consignment

“At Pear Tree Consignment we are taking extra precautions to keep the community safe. We have reduced the number of incoming products at this time and new items that arrive undergo extra cleaning steps.

Clothing is steamed at 250 degrees (according to the CDC viruses are killed at 167 degrees. Also, hard items such as accessories and jewelry are cleaned with alcohol. We also provide Purell for employees and customers to use.

In addition, items highlighted on social media (Facebook and Instagram) can easily be held for pickup. An online shopping option is in the works as well! Thanks for supporting our small businesses in Edmonds.”

Rankin Jewellers

“J. Rankin Jewellers is open for business and has regular hours and we are doing everything possible to keep our space clean and virus-free. We are offering to do in-home consultations for important jewelry preference and can also provide home delivery. Also, in our store we have, as always, one-on-one consultations in a private area that is available by appointment, or after hours if requested.”

Arista Wine Cellars

“For the foreseeable future I will personally deliver wine to your front door, free of charge. Y’all need wine (or beer or bubbles), no matter what is going on in the world. I’m here to help!

If you live within a reasonable distance of downtown Edmonds, I will deliver all wine orders within 48 hours, subject to having the wines currently in store. Special orders that I will need to order from my distributors may take a little longer.

Give me a call 425-771-7009, email me at gr8wine@aristawinecellars.com and let’s get things moving!”

Service-Based Businesses

Ombu Salon + Spa

“Ombu is offering $5 shipping for any purchases made over the phone. This makes keeping stocked up on skincare and hair products is easy! Our chairs, treatment areas, and counters have been wiped. Hands have been washed. Tools have been cleaned. For now, we are open – business as usual. Our employees will stay home if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms. We ask the same of our clients. We’re ready for some good clean salon and spa-ing!“

Sound IT Consulting

“In order to better protect the community, we have closed our shop to the public and staff is working from home. We are still supporting clients with technical problems via phone, email, and remote support.” Contact Sound IT on their website at https://soundit.co/

Vanity Lash Lounge

“We plan to remain open for business as usual and will be taking additional precautions to help everyone stay healthy and safer. To play our part in containing the spread of the virus and protecting our customers and employees, we are following the guidance from the CDC, specifically in relation to:

We encourage sick employees and customers to please stay home if they have symptoms of acute respiratory illness.

Our staff will maintain optimal hand hygiene as well as taking additional precautions in sanitizing our lobby waiting area, and door handles, and working spaces. Regular sanitization between each client by wiping down beds, using Clorox wipes to wipe down work stations, sterilizing tools, disposing of any single use items.

We are providing hand sanitizers at each station for clients & employees (while supplies last).

We encourage our customers to purchase gift cards over the phone and will honor a 10% discount to any cards purchased with a minimum amount of $100 or more. Package sales are encouraged as well and shall receive one free lash fill based on the certain package purchased.”

Please stay safe out there, Edmonds, and let’s remember to support our local businesses during this slowdown in normal business as best as we can.

We will continue to update this article as we receive new information, so please check back. To learn more about all the great businesses in downtown Edmonds, check out http://edmondsdowntown.org/.

— By Kelsey Foster, on behalf of Ed!