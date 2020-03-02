Reminder: Next free legal clinic for seniors March 4 in Edmonds

The Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center and Sanders Law Group offers a free monthly legal clinic for seniors, with the next one set for Wednesday, March 4 in downtown Edmonds.

Here’s your chance to ask your burning legal questions, at no charge.

This popular monthly clinic offers 15-minute individual appointments with an Elder Law Attorney. The clinic runs from 1-3 p.m. at Sanders Law Group at 152 3rd Ave. S, Suite 101, Edmonds. Space is limited.

Call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations: 425-774-5555.