Reminder: Next free legal clinic for seniors March 4 in Edmonds

Posted: March 1, 2020 1921

The Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center and Sanders Law Group offers a free monthly legal clinic for seniors, with the next one set for Wednesday, March 4 in downtown Edmonds.

Here’s your chance to ask your burning legal questions, at no charge.

This popular monthly clinic offers 15-minute individual appointments with an Elder Law Attorney. The clinic runs from 1-3 p.m. at Sanders Law Group at 152 3rd Ave. S, Suite 101, Edmonds. Space is limited.

Call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations:  425-774-5555.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME