State Department of Licensing temporarily closing lobbies, canceling appointments as of March 31

The Washington State Department of Licensing is temporarily closing all driver licensing lobbies beginning March 31, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All appointments are being canceled at this time and no appointments will be made going forward.

“The safety and health of both employees and customers is paramount,” said Teresa Berntsen, Director of the Department of Licensing. “Sanitation products continue to be difficult to purchase and ensuring appropriate social distancing during in-person transactions is difficult. We appreciate patience and understanding as the Department of Licensing does its part to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Most Washington residents are now eligible to renew their licenses, identification cards, or vehicle registration online. We strongly encourage everyone to take advantage of those services if at all possible.

Many rules have been relaxed to accommodate online services. Persons under age 24 and over 70 may renew online for the next 30 days, or longer if deemed necessary. Additionally, DOL is also suspending the requirement to visit a licensing office every other renewal.

Mail-in options are also available for a number of transactions, such as vehicle registration, original title transactions, and driver’s license renewal.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced that the REAL ID enforcement date has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021. Customers who want a REAL ID will have an opportunity to apply at a later date.

Vehicle licensing offices (VLOs) are contracted through county auditors and may be open. These offices handle vehicle tabs, boat decals, and new license plates, reports of vehicle sale or transfer of ownership, vehicle/boat registrations, trip permits, replacement titles, and disabled parking placards or tabs. You can learn more here.