State launches web form to clarify ‘essential’ businesses under governor’s stay-at-home order

Washington State today launched an online form so businesses can get clarification or submit a request for inclusion as essential under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy proclamation. The proclamation goes into effect at midnight tonight, closing non-essential businesses for the next two weeks.

State officials continue to emphasize that the state COVID-19 web portal is the central location for the most current information and resources for businesses and individuals.

Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy proclamation defines essential and non-essential businesses and workers related to the COVID-19 emergency response. People are encouraged to review the proclamation language carefully on what is open and what is closed for the next two weeks.

“This is a difficult time for all of us, and we recognize the hardship on many businesses and families,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “As Gov. Inslee said Monday night, we want to get back to normal as soon as possible, and to do that, we have to hit this hard. We are taking steps to relieve and mitigate the economic impacts of this action to the greatest extent possible.”

Brown underscored that this is for now a two-week closure, and state officials will be evaluating the situation during what is expected to be an increase in numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19.

Inquiries from businesses about their essential/non-essential status are being reviewed as quickly as possible. For fastest response, businesses are urged to use the portal.

In response to widely-circulated rumors, state officials also want to be clear that no one needs to be registered on any list, and no one needs a letter or pass of any kind to continue moving about, conducting essential business and activities. Visit the portal’s Spread the facts page.

The COVID-19 portal at www.coronavirus.wa.gov will have the most current and accurate information.