Support local business: Chopsticks

Decided to get take-out tonight to support a local business, Chopsticks in Edmonds (23025 100th Ave. W.).

Me: “Is business…okay?” I was hoping for a hopeful, “We’re holding steady.”

But instead, Gill, a staffer, said, “No, no.”

Aside from my order, there was only one other order waiting. That was all.

Gill: “How is your family?”

Me: “They’re good. How are your kids?”

Gill: “They are fine. They go to school online. Please say hi to your wife. Please say hi to her.”

Me: “Okay, I will. And I’ll keep coming back to help you guys out.”

Gill: “Thank you, thank you.

When we re-open again, you come back for some Mai Tai.”

When this virus thing is over, the Mai Tai will flow.

— Story and photos by David Carlos