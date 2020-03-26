Support local business: Chopsticks

Decided to get take-out tonight to support a local business, Chopsticks in Edmonds (23025 100th Ave. W.).
Me: “Is business…okay?” I was hoping for a hopeful, “We’re holding steady.”
But instead, Gill, a staffer, said, “No, no.”
Aside from my order, there was only one other order waiting. That was all.
Gill: “How is your family?”
Me: “They’re good. How are your kids?”
Gill: “They are fine. They go to school online. Please say hi to your wife. Please say hi to her.”
Me: “Okay, I will. And I’ll keep coming back to help you guys out.”
Gill: “Thank you, thank you.
When we re-open again, you come back for some Mai Tai.”
When this virus thing is over, the Mai Tai will flow.
— Story and photos by David Carlos