Support local business: Chopsticks

Decided to get take-out tonight to support a local business, Chopsticks in Edmonds (23025 100th Ave. W.).

Me:  “Is business…okay?”  I was hoping for a hopeful, “We’re holding steady.”

But instead, Gill, a staffer, said, “No, no.”

Aside from my order, there was only one other order waiting.  That was all.

Gill:  “How is your family?”

Me:  “They’re good.  How are your kids?”

Gill:  “They are fine.  They go to school online.  Please say hi to your wife.  Please say hi to her.”

Me:  “Okay, I will.  And I’ll keep coming back to help you guys out.”

Gill:  “Thank you, thank you.

When we re-open again, you come back for some Mai Tai.”

When this virus thing is over, the Mai Tai will flow.

— Story and photos by David Carlos

