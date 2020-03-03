Technology has lessened farming’s carbon footprint, Edmonds Daybreakers Rotarians learn

Members of the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club had a chance to learn recently how GPS technology developed by NASA has revolutionized farming.

The club hosted a presentation last week by Kelly Rapp, an agricultural production specialist who is married to Darlene Stern-Rapp, a Daybreakers Rotary Club member. The GPS “Auto Steer” technology has revolutionized farming in the last 15 years, Rapp explained. It allows a farmer to have his tractor guided through his field with pinpoint accuracy (within one inch of half a mile).

The applications of this technology are endless, and Rapp touched on a few of them:

New tillage systems reduce the carbon footprint: It changes systems from a conventional tillage system where all crop residue (and carbon) is plowed or disked under and incorporated into the soil, to a no-till or a modified no-till system called strip-till. The GPS auto steer technology allows the farmer to leave a small, 8-inch strip of crop residue to be brushed aside, resulting in a “bullet like” straight line between the previous crop rows.

Carbon sequestration: The remaining crop residue or carbon is undisturbed, accounting for the carbon sequestration. The carbon remains in the field untouched, sequestered (or stored) until the following spring. As the spring rains begin and the natural warm-up period of spring occurs, the crop residue or carbon begins to deteriorate from carbon to CO2/carbon dioxide. The lion’s share of this microbial-induced phenomenon occurs just as the new corn crop has reached the full canopy state of development at the 3-foot height. As the CO2 or carbon dioxide is released upward, the corn field leaf canopy creates a rain forest effect, so that the leaves breath in CO2 and release oxygen into the atmosphere.

A research article published by North Dakota State University in June 2017 indicates that up to 82.7% of carbon can be sequestered or saved with the strip tillage system compared to conventional tillage practices, Rapp said.

The USDA predicts that between corn and soybeans, 178 million acres of these crops will be planted this spring. Right now, 51% of the acreage in the United States is farmed with a no-till or strip-tillage method. This illustrates massive amounts of carbon sequestration is occurring, drastically reducing agriculture’s carbon footprint.

Surgical fertility management: Grid sampling by satellite coordination provides for soil samples to be taken as close as one-acre locations. After attaining the soil sample results from a soil laboratory, the farmer or his agronomist writes a prescription for each “grid location” soil sample.

The flash drive from the fertilizer prescription is then transferred to the fertilizer applicator machine. The fertilizer applicator, using the same GPS technology, now can vary the application rate on the go and then surgically apply the correct amounts of fertilizer being introduced to the soil, guided by the satellite communications.

The practice of precision agriculture has brought farming into the 21st century, Rapp said. The combined application of GPS technology and new tillage methods has improved farming practices to become more precise, benefiting all of us by drastically reducing the agricultural carbon footprint, he added.