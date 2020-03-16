Twist Yoga to suspend in-studio classes starting March 16

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Twist Yoga in downtown Edmonds said Sunday it is suspending its in-studio classes “until at least April 1.”

In an email to class members, Twist Yoga Studio Owner and Education Director Jen Mitchell said she made the decision “with a heavy heart,” but added it was “the most responsible and caring thing to do right now.” The closure is effective Monday, March 16.

Mitchell said Twist Yoga will instead offer twice-daily classes in a virtual studio via @twistyoga Instagram Live.

The studio has decided to offer the classes on the free Instagram platform with unrestricted access “as a gesture of goodwill. Because we’re all exhausted. Because we need you – and you need us – more than ever,” Mitchell wrote.

You can learn more on the Twist Yoga website.