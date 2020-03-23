Upcoming Dayton Street closures planned for March 25-26

Crews working on phase 2 of the Dayton Street Utility Improvements project plan to close the 7th Avenue and Dayton Street intersection March 25-26, to continue installing the new water main.

During this closure:

– Traffic through the 7th Avenue intersection will be restricted.

– Access to businesses, driveways, and parking lots will be maintained.

– The sidewalks at the 7th and Dayton intersection will be closed; pedestrian detours will be in place.

Single-lane closure between 6th and 7th Ave started Friday, March 20. Westbound traffic on Dayton Street between 6th and 7th Avenues will be maintained.

Community Transit Route 116 has been rerouted between 3rd and 9th avenues for Phase 2 construction. Several stops along Dayton Street have been relocated for the duration of construction. For up-to-date details about bus routes, please visit Community Transit’s rider alerts page: www.communitytransit.org/alert/riderinfo.

Learn more about the project at www.edmondswa.gov/dayton-street-utility-improvements.htm.