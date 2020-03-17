Updated: Latest restaurant list for Edmonds — takeout, delivery, closed

My Edmonds News presents a list of closed Edmonds restaurants as well as food and beverages available for takeout/delivery in response to the governor’s order to ban dine-in options — as of midnight March 16, 2020 — due to the COVID-19 outbreak. If we’ve missed any, please comment below so readers know. Note that third-party delivery options vary but most are listed on the restaurant website. If you want to confirm — call.
|Business
|Address
|Phone
|Services
|Website
|190 Sunset
|190 Susnet Ave
|425-329-3669
|Closed till further notice
|themarket190sunset.com
|407 Coffee house
|407 Main Street
|Cutting back hours
|www.the407.co
|5 Corners Teriyaki
|8410 Main St.
|425-774-5775
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Anthony’s Rest and Beach Café
|456 Admiral Way
|425-771-4400
|Closed till further notice
|anthonys.com/restaurants/detail/anthonys-homeport-edmonds
|Arnie’s
|300 Admiral Way
|425-771-5688
|Closed till further notice
|arniesrestaurant.com
|Bar Dojo
|8404 Bowdoin Way
|425-967-7267
|Takeout by phone
|bardojo.com
|Boiling Point
|22001 Highway 99
|425-673-7101
|Takeout by phone
|bpgroupusa.com
|Brigid’s Bottle Shop
|188 Sunset Ave.
|425-582-8218
|retail only
|brigidsbottleshop.com
|Bucatini
|9818 Edmonds Way
|425-361-1487
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|bucatiniedmonds.com
|Café Ladro
|8403 Main St.
|425-670-1790
|Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out
|caffeladro.com/locations/edmonds-caffe-ladro
|Café Louvre
|210 5th Ave.
|425-64–8188
|Takeout only
|cafelouvreedmonds.com
|Calypso
|109 Main St.
|425-678-0652
|Takeout by phone
|calypsoedmonds.com
|Channel Marker
|120 W. Dayton #1
|425-275-9590
|Closed till further notice
|thechannelmarkerpubngrill.com
|Chanterelle
|316 Main St.
|425-774-0650
|Takeout by phone
|chanterellewa.com
|Cheesemonger’s Table
|203 5th Ave. S. #1
|425-640-8949
|Takeout by phone. Third party delivery only
|cheesemongerstable.com
|Chef Dane Catering
|206-794-0812
|Takeout by phone; in house delivery service
|chefdane.com
|Church Key Pub
|109 4th Ave. N.
|Closed till further notice
|churchkeypub.com
|Claire’s Restaurant
|301 Main St.
|425-776-2333
|Closed
|clairespantry.com
|Demetris Woodstone Taverna
|101 Main St.
|425-744-9999
|Takeout order via phone or website; third party delivery only; 10% off online orders
|toasttab.com/demetris-woodstone-taverna/v2/online-order#!
|Epulo
|526 Main St.
|425-678-8680
|Takeout by phone
|epulobistro.com
|Five
|650 Edmonds Way
|435-563-7177
|Takeout by phone
|fivedmonds.com
|Gallagher’s Where you Brew
|180 W. Dayton
|425-776-4209
|Will fill growlers at store
|whereubrew.com
|Girardi’s Osteria
|504 5th Ave.
|425-673-5278
|Takeout by phone, curbside pickup, third party delivery
|girardis-osteria.com
|Ivar’s seafood bar
|9910 Edmonds Way
|425-672-2640
|Takeout by phone; Third party delivery only
|ivars.com
|Johnny’s Wok
|19626 76th Ave. W.
|425-775-3313
|Takeout by phone, online; third party delivery
|johnnyswok.com
|Kafe Neo
|425-672-3476
|Takeout order via phone or website; third party delivery only
|toasttab.com/kafe-neo-edmonds/v2/online-order#!/
|Kelnero
|425-967-5697
|Takeout by phone
|kelnero.bar
|Las Brisas
|201 5th Ave.
|425-672-5050
|Takeout
|lasbrisasfood.com
|Maize/Barley
|525 Main St.
|425-835-0868
|Takeout window service
|maizebarley.com
|Mar-Ket
|425-967-5329
|Takeout by phone or order thru app; third party delivery; half price bottles of wine
|marketfreshfish.com
|Mel and Mia’s
|425-361-7044
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|melandmias.com
|Noodle Hut
|8418 Bowdoin Way
|425-423-7718
|Takeout by phone
|facebook.com/Noodle-Hut-186979905093766
|Oaxaca
|8402 Bowdoin Way
|425-678-8307
|Takeout by phone
|facebook.com/casaoaxacaedmondsrestaurant/
|Ono Poke
|10016 Edmonds Way
|425-361-7064
|Takeout by phone
|eatonopoke.com
|Pagliacci
|10200 Edmonds Way
|206-726-1717
|Takeout and delivery by phone or website
|pagliacci.com
|Panera Bread
|7929 Ballinger Way
|425-640-2025
|Order phone or online; Pickup in store
|delivery.panerabread.com/menu/category
|PCC Edmonds
|9803 Edmonds Way
|425-275-9036
|Grocery delivery; in-store self-serve hot bar; in-store and patio tables
|pccmarkets.com/stores/edmonds
|PNW Catering
|206-367-0619
|Takeout by phone; In house delivery service
|Portofino
|1306 Olympic View Dr.
|425-771-4788
|Takeout by phone; in-house delivery
|portofinopizza.com
|Red Twig
|117 5th Ave. S.
|425-771-1200
|Takeout, curbside pickup, order by phone
|redtwig.com
|Salish Sea Brewery
|518 Dayton St.
|425-582-8474
|Phone in orders; sandwiches, growlers
|salishbrewing.com
|Salt and Iron
|321 Main St.
|425-361-1112
|Takeout by phone
|www.saltniron.com
|Santa Fe Mexican
|423 Main St.
|425-245-7916
|Takeout by phone; free kids meals
|facebook.com/edmondssantafe
|Scott’s
|8115 Ballinger Way
|425-775-2561
|Takeout by phone
|scottsbarandgrill.com
|Scratch Distillery
|190 Sunset Ave.
|425-673-7046
|Tasting room closed
|scratchdistillery.com
|Spud Fish and Chips
|174 Sunset Way
|425-678-0984
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Starbucks 220th
|21920 Hwy 99
|425-775-4286
|Takeout only; order ahead via app
|starbucks.com
|Starbucks Main St.
|502 Main St.
|425-778-6093
|Takeout by phone or via app; third party delivery
|starbucks.com
|Starbucks Westgate
|9801 Edmonds Way
|425-670-2616
|Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out
|starbucks.com
|T&T Seafood
|225511 Hwy 99
|425-776-3832
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|tandtseafoodrestaurant.com
|A Very Taki Tiki
|518 Main St.
|425-778-3548
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|facebook.com/AVeryTakiTiki
|Tasty Thai
|22611 76th Ave. W.
|425-775-2141
|Takeout by phone
|tastythaiedmonds.com/menu
|Thai By Day
|182 Sunset
|425-967-7181
|Takeout by phone
|facebook.com/thaibyday
|Thai Cottage
|417 Main St.
|425-774-3969
|Takeout by phone
|thaicottage.net
|Than Brothers Pho
|22618 Hwy 99
|425-744-0212
|Takeout by phone
|thanbrothers.com/menu.html
|The Loft
|515 Main St.
|(425) 640-5000
|Takeout by phone
|theloftlounge.com
|Top Pot
|150 Sunset
|425-582-2579
|mobile orders; take out
|Toshi’s Teriyaki
|311 Main St.
|425-670-8122
|Takeout by phone
|facebook.com/ToshisEdmonds
|Venice Pizza Pasta
|9695 Firdale Ave.
|425-533-1280
|Takeout by phone, online; in house delivery
|venicepizza-edmonds-wa.securebrygid.com/zgrid/themes/772/intro/index.jsp
|Walnut Coffee
|410 Walnut St.
|425-774-5962
|Closed till further notice
|walnutstreetcoffee.com
|Waterfront Café (Eatery)
|300 Admiral Way
|425-743-9590
|Takeout only, reduced hours
|Waterfront Coffee
|101 Main St.
|425-670-1400
|Takeout by phone
|facebook.com/WaterfrontCoffeeCompany/?ref=br_rs
|Waterfront Coffee
|101 Main St.
|425-670-1400
|Takeout pickup and phone orders
|Wonton Noodle House
|22315 Hwy 99
|425-775-8628
|Takeout by phone
|wontonoodle.com