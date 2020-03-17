Updated: Latest restaurant list for Edmonds — takeout, delivery, closed

My Edmonds News presents a list of closed Edmonds restaurants as well as food and beverages available for takeout/delivery in response to the governor’s order to ban dine-in options — as of midnight March 16, 2020 — due to the COVID-19 outbreak. If we’ve missed any, please comment below so readers know. Note that third-party delivery options vary but most are listed on the restaurant website. If you want to confirm — call.

Business Address Phone Services Website 190 Sunset 1 90 Susnet Ave 425-329-3669 Closed till further notice themarket190sunset.com 407 Coffee house 407 Main Street Cutting back hours www.the407.co 5 Corners Teriyaki 8410 Main St. 425-774-5775 Takeout by phone; third party delivery Anthony’s Rest and Beach Café 456 Admiral Way 425-771-4400 Closed till further notice anthonys.com/restaurants/detail/anthonys-homeport-edmonds Arnie’s 300 Admiral Way 425-771-5688 Closed till further notice arniesrestaurant.com Bar Dojo 8404 Bowdoin Way 425-967-7267 Takeout by phone bardojo.com Boiling Point 22001 Highway 99 425-673-7101 Takeout by phone bpgroupusa.com Brigid’s Bottle Shop 188 Sunset Ave. 425-582-8218 retail only brigidsbottleshop.com Bucatini 9818 Edmonds Way 425-361-1487 Takeout by phone; third party delivery bucatiniedmonds.com Café Ladro 8403 Main St. 425-670-1790 Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out caffeladro.com/locations/edmonds-caffe-ladro Café Louvre 210 5th Ave. 425-64–8188 Takeout only cafelouvreedmonds.com Calypso 109 Main St. 425-678-0652 Takeout by phone calypsoedmonds.com Channel Marker 120 W. Dayton #1 425-275-9590 Closed till further notice thechannelmarkerpubngrill.com Chanterelle 316 Main St. 425-774-0650 Takeout by phone chanterellewa.com Cheesemonger’s Table 203 5th Ave. S. #1 425-640-8949 Takeout by phone. Third party delivery only cheesemongerstable.com Chef Dane Catering 206-794-0812 Takeout by phone; in house delivery service chefdane.com Church Key Pub 109 4th Ave. N. Closed till further notice churchkeypub.com Claire’s Restaurant 301 Main St. 425-776-2333 Closed clairespantry.com Demetris Woodstone Taverna 101 Main St. 425-744-9999 Takeout order via phone or website; third party delivery only; 10% off online orders toasttab.com/demetris-woodstone-taverna/v2/online-order#! Epulo 526 Main St. 425-678-8680 Takeout by phone epulobistro.com Five 650 Edmonds Way 435-563-7177 Takeout by phone fivedmonds.com Gallagher’s Where you Brew 1 80 W. Dayton 425-776-4209 Will fill growlers at store whereubrew.com Girardi’s Osteria 504 5th Ave. 425-673-5278 Takeout by phone, curbside pickup, third party delivery girardis-osteria.com Ivar’s seafood bar 9910 Edmonds Way 425-672-2640 Takeout by phone; Third party delivery only ivars.com Johnny’s Wok 19626 76th Ave. W. 425-775-3313 Takeout by phone, online; third party delivery johnnyswok.com Kafe Neo 425-672-3476 Takeout order via phone or website; third party delivery only toasttab.com/kafe-neo-edmonds/v2/online-order#!/ Kelnero 425-967-5697 Takeout by phone kelnero.bar Las Brisas 2 01 5th Ave. 425-672-5050 Takeout lasbrisasfood.com Maize/Barley 525 Main St. 425-835-0868 Takeout window service maizebarley.com Mar-Ket 425-967-5329 Takeout by phone or order thru app; third party delivery; half price bottles of wine marketfreshfish.com Mel and Mia’s 4 25-361-7044 Takeout by phone; third party delivery melandmias.com Noodle Hut 8418 Bowdoin Way 425-423-7718 Takeout by phone facebook.com/Noodle-Hut-186979905093766 Oaxaca 8402 Bowdoin Way 425-678-8307 Takeout by phone facebook.com/casaoaxacaedmondsrestaurant/ Ono Poke 10016 Edmonds Way 425-361-7064 Takeout by phone eatonopoke.com Pagliacci 10200 Edmonds Way 206-726-1717 Takeout and delivery by phone or website pagliacci.com Panera Bread 7929 Ballinger Way 425-640-2025 Order phone or online; Pickup in store delivery.panerabread.com/menu/category PCC Edmonds 9803 Edmonds Way 425-275-9036 Grocery delivery; in-store self-serve hot bar; in-store and patio tables pccmarkets.com/stores/edmonds PNW Catering 206-367-0619 Takeout by phone; In house delivery service Portofino 1306 Olympic View Dr. 425-771-4788 Takeout by phone; in-house delivery portofinopizza.com Red Twig 117 5th Ave. S. 425-771-1200 Takeout, curbside pickup, order by phone redtwig.com Salish Sea Brewery 5 18 Dayton St. 425-582-8474 Phone in orders; sandwiches, growlers salishbrewing.com Salt and Iron 321 Main St. 425-361-1112 Takeout by phone www.saltniron.com Santa Fe Mexican 423 Main St. 425-245-7916 Takeout by phone; free kids meals facebook.com/edmondssantafe S cott’s 8115 Ballinger Way 425-775-2561 Takeout by phone scottsbarandgrill.com Scratch Distillery 190 Sunset Ave. 425-673-7046 Tasting room closed scratchdistillery.com Spud Fish and Chips 174 Sunset Way 425-678-0984 Takeout by phone; third party delivery Starbucks 220th 21920 Hwy 99 425-775-4286 Takeout only; order ahead via app starbucks.com Starbucks Main St. 502 Main St. 425-778-6093 Takeout by phone or via app; third party delivery starbucks.com Starbucks Westgate 9801 Edmonds Way 425-670-2616 Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out starbucks.com T&T Seafood 225511 Hwy 99 425-776-3832 Takeout by phone; third party delivery tandtseafoodrestaurant.com A Very Taki Tiki 518 Main St. 425-778-3548 Takeout by phone; third party delivery facebook.com/AVeryTakiTiki Tasty Thai 22611 76th Ave. W. 425-775-2141 Takeout by phone tastythaiedmonds.com/menu Thai By Day 182 Sunset 425-967-7181 Takeout by phone facebook.com/thaibyday Thai Cottage 417 Main St. 425-774-3969 Takeout by phone thaicottage.net Than Brothers Pho 22618 Hwy 99 425-744-0212 Takeout by phone thanbrothers.com/menu.html The Loft 515 Main St. (425) 640-5000 Takeout by phone theloftlounge.com Top Pot 150 Sunset 425-582-2579 mobile orders; take out Toshi’s Teriyaki 311 Main St. 425-670-8122 Takeout by phone facebook.com/ToshisEdmonds Venice Pizza Pasta 9695 Firdale Ave. 425-533-1280 Takeout by phone, online; in house delivery venicepizza-edmonds-wa.securebrygid.com/zgrid/themes/772/intro/index.jsp Walnut Coffee 410 Walnut St. 425-774-5962 Closed till further notice walnutstreetcoffee.com Waterfront Café (Eatery) 300 Admiral Way 425-743-9590 Takeout only, reduced hours Waterfront Coffee 101 Main St. 425-670-1400 Takeout by phone facebook.com/WaterfrontCoffeeCompany/?ref=br_rs Waterfront Coffee 101 Main St. 425-670-1400 Takeout pickup and phone orders Wonton Noodle House 22315 Hwy 99 425-775-8628 Takeout by phone wontonoodle.com