Updated March 18: Directory of Edmonds restaurants offering takeout, delivery

Update 03-18-2020, 6 p.m. 

Business  Address  Phone  Services 
190 Sunset  190 Sunset Ave.  425-329-3669  Closed till further notice 
407 Coffee house  407 Main St.  425-921-6147  cutting back hours 
5 Corners Teriyaki  8410 Main St.  425-774-5775  Takeout by phone; third party delivery 
Anthony’s Rest and Beach Café  456 Admiral Way  425-771-4400  Closed till further notice 
Arnie’s   300 Admiral Way  425-771-5688  Closed till further notice 
Bar Dojo  8404 Bowdoin Way  425-967-7267  Takeout by phone 
Barkada  622 5th Ave. N.  425-670-2222  Takeout and door dash Weds-Sun 
Bistro 76  18401 76th Ave. W.  425-776-3616  Drive through and to go orders by phone 
Boiling Point  22001 Highway 99  425-673-7101  Takeout by phone 
Brigid’s Bottle Shop  188 Sunset Ave.  425-582-8218  retail only 
Bucatini  9818 Edmonds Way  425-361-1487  Takeout by phone; third party delivery 
Café Ladro  8403 Main St.  425-670-1790  Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out 
Café Louvre  210 5th Ave.  425-64–8188  Takeout only 
Calypso  109 Main St.  425-678-0652  Takeout by phone 
Caravan Kabob  9711 Firdale Ave.  206-546-7999  Takeout by phone 
Channel Marker  120 W. Dayton #1  425-275-9590  Closed till further notice 
Chanterelle  316 Main St.  425-774-0650  Takeout by phone 
Cheesemonger’s Table  203 5th Ave. S.  425-640-8949  Takeout by phone. Third party delivery only 
Chef Dane Catering  19515 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood  206-794-0812  Takeout by phone; In house delivery service 
Chopsticks  23025 100th Ave. W.  425-776-1196  Take out by phone 
Church Key Pub  199 4th Ave. N.  425-835-0230  Closed till further notice 
Claire’s Restaurant  301 Main St.  425-776-2333  appears closed up tight 
Demetris Woodstone Taverna  101 Main St.  425-744-9999  Takeout order via phone or website; third party delivery only; 10% off online orders 
Edmonds Bakery  418 Main St.  425-778-6811  Open 9-5 for takeout  
Epulo  526 Main St.  425-678-8680  Takeout by phone 
Fat Pig Barbeque  7533 Olympic View Dr.  425-361-7640  Takeout by phone 
Five  650 Edmonds Way  435-563-7177  Closed till further notice 
Furi Chinese  546 5th Av.e. S.  425-673-9933  Order online; free delivery 
Gallagher’s Where you Brew  180 W. Dayton  425-776-4209  Will fill growlers at store 
Girardi’s Osteria  504 5th Ave.  425-673-5278  Takeout by phone, curbside pickup, third party delivery 
Hook  18521 76th Ave. W.  425-673-0551  Still deciding on closing vs takeout 
Ivar’s seafood bar  9910 Edmonds Way  425-672-2640  Takeout by phone; Third party delivery only 
Johnny’s Wok  19626 76th Ave. W.  425-775-3313  Takeout by phone, online; third party delivery 
Kafe Neo  21108 Hwy 99  425-672-3476  Takeout order via phone or website; Third party delivery only 
Kebella’s Pizza  630 Edmonds Way  425-744-0284  Order by phone or online; take out or free delivery 
Kelnero  545 Main St.  425-967-5697  Takeout by phone 
Las Brisas  201 5th Ave.  425-672-5050  take out, 
Maize/Barley  525 Main St.  425-835-0868  take out window service 
Mar Ket  508 Main St.  425-967-5329  Takeout by phone or order thru app;  third party delivery; half price bottles of wine 
Mel and Mia’s   7530 Olympic View Dr.  425-361-7044  Takeout by phone; third party delivery 
Noodle Hut  8418 Bowdoin Way  425-423-7718  Takeout by phone 
Oaxaca  8402 Bowdoin Way  425-678-8307  Takeout by phone 
Ono Poke  10016 Edmonds Way  425-361-7064  Takeout by phone 
Pagliaci  10200 Edmonds Way  206-726-1717  Takeout and delivery by phone or website 
Pancake Haus  530 5th Ave. S.  425-771-2545  Closed till further notice 
Panera Bread  7929 Ballinger Way  425-640-2025  Order phone or online; Pickup in store 
PCC Edmonds  9803 Edmonds Way  425-275-9036  Grocery delivery; in-store self-serve hot bar; in-store and patio tables 
PNW Catering    206-367-0619  Takeout by phone; In house delivery service 
Portofino  1306 Olympic View Dr.  425-771-4788  Takeout by phone; in-house delivery 
Red Twig  117 5th Ave. S..  425-771-1200  take out by phone, curbside pickup; free kids’ meal w/ entrée purchase M-F 
Romeo’s Restaurant  2110 76th Ave. W.  425-771-7955  takeout by phone or app; in-house delivery 
Salish Sea Brewery  518 Dayton St.  425-582-8474  Phone in orders; sandwichs, growlers 
Salt and Iron  321 Main St.  425-361-1112  Takeout by phone 
San Kai Sushi  111 4th Ave. N.  425-412-3417  Takeout by phone, lunch and dinner 
Santa Fe Mexican  423 Main St.  425-245-7916  Closed till further notice 
Scott’s   8115 Ballinger Way  425-775-2561  Takeout by phone 
Scratch Distillery  190 Sunset Ave  425-673-7046  Tasting room closed 
Spud Fish and Chips  174 Sunset Ave.  425-678-0984  Takeout by phone; third party delivery 
Starbucks 220th and Hwy 99  21920 Hwy 99  425-775-4286  Takeout only; order ahead via app 
Starbucks Main St  502 Main St.  425-778-6093  Takeout by phone or via app; third party delivery 
Starbucks Westgate  9801 Edmonds Way  425-670-2616  Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out 
T&T Seafood  225511 Hwy 99  425-776-3832  Takeout by phone; third party delivery 
Taki Tiki  518 Main St.  425-778-3548  Takeout by phone; third party delivery 
Tasty Thai  22611 76th Ave. W.  425-775-2141  Takeout by phone; in-house delivery 
Thai By Day  182 Sunset Ave.  425-967-7181  Takeout by phone 
Thai Cottage  417 Main St.  425-774-3969  Takeout by phone 
Than Brothers Pho  22618 Hwy 99  425-744-0212  Takeout by phone 
The Loft  515 Main St.  (425) 640-5000  Takeout by phone 
Top Pot  150 Sunset Ave.  425-582-2579  mobile orders; take out 
Toshi’s Teriyaki  311 Main St.  425-670-8122  Takeout by phone 
Venice Pizza Pasta  9695 Firdale Ave.  425-533-1280  Takeout by phone, online; in house delivery 
Walnut Coffee  410 Walnut St.  425-774-5962  Closed till further notice 
Waterfront Café (Eatery)  300 Admiral Way  425-743-9590  Take out only, reduced hours 
Waterfront Coffee  101 Main St.  425-670-1400  Takeout by phone 
Wonton Noodle House  22315 Hwy 99  425-775-8628  Takeout by phone 

 

