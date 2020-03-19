Updated March 18: Directory of Edmonds restaurants offering takeout, delivery

Update 03-18-2020, 6 p.m.
|Business
|Address
|Phone
|Services
|190 Sunset
|190 Sunset Ave.
|425-329-3669
|Closed till further notice
|407 Coffee house
|407 Main St.
|425-921-6147
|cutting back hours
|5 Corners Teriyaki
|8410 Main St.
|425-774-5775
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Anthony’s Rest and Beach Café
|456 Admiral Way
|425-771-4400
|Closed till further notice
|Arnie’s
|300 Admiral Way
|425-771-5688
|Closed till further notice
|Bar Dojo
|8404 Bowdoin Way
|425-967-7267
|Takeout by phone
|Barkada
|622 5th Ave. N.
|425-670-2222
|Takeout and door dash Weds-Sun
|Bistro 76
|18401 76th Ave. W.
|425-776-3616
|Drive through and to go orders by phone
|Boiling Point
|22001 Highway 99
|425-673-7101
|Takeout by phone
|Brigid’s Bottle Shop
|188 Sunset Ave.
|425-582-8218
|retail only
|Bucatini
|9818 Edmonds Way
|425-361-1487
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Café Ladro
|8403 Main St.
|425-670-1790
|Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out
|Café Louvre
|210 5th Ave.
|425-64–8188
|Takeout only
|Calypso
|109 Main St.
|425-678-0652
|Takeout by phone
|Caravan Kabob
|9711 Firdale Ave.
|206-546-7999
|Takeout by phone
|Channel Marker
|120 W. Dayton #1
|425-275-9590
|Closed till further notice
|Chanterelle
|316 Main St.
|425-774-0650
|Takeout by phone
|Cheesemonger’s Table
|203 5th Ave. S.
|425-640-8949
|Takeout by phone. Third party delivery only
|Chef Dane Catering
|19515 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood
|206-794-0812
|Takeout by phone; In house delivery service
|Chopsticks
|23025 100th Ave. W.
|425-776-1196
|Take out by phone
|Church Key Pub
|199 4th Ave. N.
|425-835-0230
|Closed till further notice
|Claire’s Restaurant
|301 Main St.
|425-776-2333
|appears closed up tight
|Demetris Woodstone Taverna
|101 Main St.
|425-744-9999
|Takeout order via phone or website; third party delivery only; 10% off online orders
|Edmonds Bakery
|418 Main St.
|425-778-6811
|Open 9-5 for takeout
|Epulo
|526 Main St.
|425-678-8680
|Takeout by phone
|Fat Pig Barbeque
|7533 Olympic View Dr.
|425-361-7640
|Takeout by phone
|Five
|650 Edmonds Way
|435-563-7177
|Closed till further notice
|Furi Chinese
|546 5th Av.e. S.
|425-673-9933
|Order online; free delivery
|Gallagher’s Where you Brew
|180 W. Dayton
|425-776-4209
|Will fill growlers at store
|Girardi’s Osteria
|504 5th Ave.
|425-673-5278
|Takeout by phone, curbside pickup, third party delivery
|Hook
|18521 76th Ave. W.
|425-673-0551
|Still deciding on closing vs takeout
|Ivar’s seafood bar
|9910 Edmonds Way
|425-672-2640
|Takeout by phone; Third party delivery only
|Johnny’s Wok
|19626 76th Ave. W.
|425-775-3313
|Takeout by phone, online; third party delivery
|Kafe Neo
|21108 Hwy 99
|425-672-3476
|Takeout order via phone or website; Third party delivery only
|Kebella’s Pizza
|630 Edmonds Way
|425-744-0284
|Order by phone or online; take out or free delivery
|Kelnero
|545 Main St.
|425-967-5697
|Takeout by phone
|Las Brisas
|201 5th Ave.
|425-672-5050
|take out,
|Maize/Barley
|525 Main St.
|425-835-0868
|take out window service
|Mar Ket
|508 Main St.
|425-967-5329
|Takeout by phone or order thru app; third party delivery; half price bottles of wine
|Mel and Mia’s
|7530 Olympic View Dr.
|425-361-7044
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Noodle Hut
|8418 Bowdoin Way
|425-423-7718
|Takeout by phone
|Oaxaca
|8402 Bowdoin Way
|425-678-8307
|Takeout by phone
|Ono Poke
|10016 Edmonds Way
|425-361-7064
|Takeout by phone
|Pagliaci
|10200 Edmonds Way
|206-726-1717
|Takeout and delivery by phone or website
|Pancake Haus
|530 5th Ave. S.
|425-771-2545
|Closed till further notice
|Panera Bread
|7929 Ballinger Way
|425-640-2025
|Order phone or online; Pickup in store
|PCC Edmonds
|9803 Edmonds Way
|425-275-9036
|Grocery delivery; in-store self-serve hot bar; in-store and patio tables
|PNW Catering
|206-367-0619
|Takeout by phone; In house delivery service
|Portofino
|1306 Olympic View Dr.
|425-771-4788
|Takeout by phone; in-house delivery
|Red Twig
|117 5th Ave. S..
|425-771-1200
|take out by phone, curbside pickup; free kids’ meal w/ entrée purchase M-F
|Romeo’s Restaurant
|2110 76th Ave. W.
|425-771-7955
|takeout by phone or app; in-house delivery
|Salish Sea Brewery
|518 Dayton St.
|425-582-8474
|Phone in orders; sandwichs, growlers
|Salt and Iron
|321 Main St.
|425-361-1112
|Takeout by phone
|San Kai Sushi
|111 4th Ave. N.
|425-412-3417
|Takeout by phone, lunch and dinner
|Santa Fe Mexican
|423 Main St.
|425-245-7916
|Closed till further notice
|Scott’s
|8115 Ballinger Way
|425-775-2561
|Takeout by phone
|Scratch Distillery
|190 Sunset Ave
|425-673-7046
|Tasting room closed
|Spud Fish and Chips
|174 Sunset Ave.
|425-678-0984
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Starbucks 220th and Hwy 99
|21920 Hwy 99
|425-775-4286
|Takeout only; order ahead via app
|Starbucks Main St
|502 Main St.
|425-778-6093
|Takeout by phone or via app; third party delivery
|Starbucks Westgate
|9801 Edmonds Way
|425-670-2616
|Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out
|T&T Seafood
|225511 Hwy 99
|425-776-3832
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Taki Tiki
|518 Main St.
|425-778-3548
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Tasty Thai
|22611 76th Ave. W.
|425-775-2141
|Takeout by phone; in-house delivery
|Thai By Day
|182 Sunset Ave.
|425-967-7181
|Takeout by phone
|Thai Cottage
|417 Main St.
|425-774-3969
|Takeout by phone
|Than Brothers Pho
|22618 Hwy 99
|425-744-0212
|Takeout by phone
|The Loft
|515 Main St.
|(425) 640-5000
|Takeout by phone
|Top Pot
|150 Sunset Ave.
|425-582-2579
|mobile orders; take out
|Toshi’s Teriyaki
|311 Main St.
|425-670-8122
|Takeout by phone
|Venice Pizza Pasta
|9695 Firdale Ave.
|425-533-1280
|Takeout by phone, online; in house delivery
|Walnut Coffee
|410 Walnut St.
|425-774-5962
|Closed till further notice
|Waterfront Café (Eatery)
|300 Admiral Way
|425-743-9590
|Take out only, reduced hours
|Waterfront Coffee
|101 Main St.
|425-670-1400
|Takeout by phone
|Wonton Noodle House
|22315 Hwy 99
|425-775-8628
|Takeout by phone