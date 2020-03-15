Warriors’ Bol named a state basketball all-star, but games canceled

While receiving the accolades of being named a state all-star, Edmonds-Woodway High School senior Mutdung Bol won’t get to enjoy the spoils of playing in an All-State game later this month.

Bol was picked as a Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) All-State recipient for the 2019-2020 season that ended earlier this month. With the honor, Bol was set to be part of the 3A All-State team that was to have played the 4A All-State team on March 21 at Curtis High School.

The WIBCA announced last week that the full slate of state all-star games – 3A vs. 4A in addition to 1A vs. 2A and 1B vs. 2B – has been cancelled due to concerns raised by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bol, a four-year varsity player for Edmonds-Woodway, helped the Warriors to a 15-8 overall record and 10-4 in the 2A/3A Wesco League this past season. The senior averaged more than 16 points per game this year and is a three-time 3A All-Wesco League First Team selectee.

— By Doug Petrowski