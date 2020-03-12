Westgate Chapel shuts down after congregant tests positive for COVID-19

Edmonds’ Westgate Chapel has closed all of its facilities after a male congregant tested positive for COVID-19.

Pastor Ron Brooks confirmed Wednesday that all church-related operations — including ministries, activities, meetings and its local food pantry — would close “for two weeks — after which we’ll reassess.”

The church is located in the 22900 block of Edmonds Way.

The news was first relayed in an email from Brooks to church members Tuesday evening, March 10. The message stated that an “older male congregant” had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was currently hospitalized and under quarantine. As a result, the church board decided to suspend all Westgate services and activities beginning March 11 and continue through March 22.

On March 23, board members and staff will decide next steps, “mindful of the need to keep the Westgate Chapel community of faith safe,” the email said.