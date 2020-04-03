3 Practices goes virtual with ‘Zoom Circles’ this week

The 3 Practices has gone virtual — and you’re invited.

In the past, The 3 Practices — a methodology that individuals, schools, businesses and religious leaders are using to help people cross the difference divide — was held in person, with those attending learning the technique for listening to, and talking with, their neighbors.

Lynnwood Today, MLTnews and My Edmonds News have in the past co-sponsored these gatherings, with the last one held in late February.

With the advent of COVID-19 and social distancing, founders Jim Henderson and Jim Hancock have launched 3Practice Zoom Circles, via — you guessed it — Zoom.

Here are a couple of opportunities for you to experience the 3Practice method this week.

Wednesday, April 8 at 4:30 p.m.

3Practice Check In Circle

What are you feeling, observing and maybe grieving during this unnatural experience sheltering in place.

You get two minutes of unfeigned curiosity and practice being unusually interested in your story.

Register here: zoom.us/meeting/register/vp0uc-6prj4jzpJ22KvAbu_zpoTzJQ6wTg

Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

“Leadership in the time of COVID-19: Who do you trust?

Crises such as the one we’re currently navigating make or break leaders. What’s your take on who’s leading well? Who do you trust? Why?

Register here: zoom.us/meeting/register/vpUvd-2gqzIpUYZYhYiO-O2ZjE829jkuBg

With either session, after registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.