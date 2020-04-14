44th Street Sliders to give away free meals to those in need April 15

The Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of 44th Street Sliders (formerly Red Onion Burgers) on Wednesday, April 15 will be giving away 600 to 1,000 meals to those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meals will be distributed in the restaurant parking lot, located at 21005 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace, beginning at 1 p.m., using social distancing protocols.

To accomplish this, the foundation is working with several community partners including DD Meats, Sorelli Pizza, Grand Pere Bakery, QFC, Ace Hardware, Starbucks, Smartfood Services, U.S. Army Recruiting Station, Councilmember Steve Woodard and family, Renegade Solutions, MLTnews.com and local volunteers.

Meals include sack lunches as well as heat-and-serve meals. If you would like to help with food products, cash donations or volunteer your time, call Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996.

If someone in need does not have transportation available, no-contact delivery is available within a limited delivery area. Call 425-218-5996 to arrange.