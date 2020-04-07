7th and Dayton Street intersection to be closed April 23

Crews working on the Dayton Street Utility Improvement project are planning to close the 7th Avenue and Dayton Street intersection Thursday, April 23, to continue installing the new water main.

During this closure:

Traffic through the 7th Avenue intersection will be restricted.

Access to businesses, driveways and parking lots will be maintained.

The sidewalks at the 7th and Dayton intersection will be closed; pedestrian detours will be in place.

Visit the city’s website for regular updates at www.edmondswa.gov/dayton-street-utility-improvements.html