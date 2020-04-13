Among items on April 14 council agenda: Emergency financial aid for Edmonds residents impacted by COVID-19

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, April 14 meeting will be discussing several items related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council, which is meeting remotely via Zoom to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders, is starting with a “Committee of a Whole” meeting Tuesday night, followed by a business meeting. This is in lieu of holding separate meetings of the three council committees.

Among the items to be considered for action during the council business meeting is an ordinance proposed by Councilmember Luke Distelhorst to transfer $100,000 from the council’s existing Homelessness Response Fund to assist Edmonds residents — both individuals and families — on limited incomes who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The measure would apply to those residents who earn less than 60% of the Snohomish County median income.

The proposal authorizes city staff to establish specific program requirements and enter into agreements with one or more qualifying human services organizations for a combined total not to exceed $100,000 for supporting and providing emergency aid to qualifying residents in Edmonds. Such aid may be for up to $1,000 per household for assistance with rent, food, medical, child care or utility costs.

During the Finance Committee portion of the Tuesday’s meeting, the council will discuss a proposed Crisis Financial Management Policy. The document sets guidelines for the city council, mayor and staff to use to identify and close spending gaps during a crisis. According to the council agenda, the projected financial impacts of COVID-19 on Edmonds operations will be discussed at a future council meeting.

Other items set for action during the business meeting include:

– A proposed relief program for tenants renting space at the city’s Frances Anderson Center

– A proposed agreement for the city to join AWARN — A Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network that allows water and wastewater systems to receive rapid mutual aid and assistance from other systems in an emergency.

The council is also set to review the existing city code governing disaster preparation and coordination.

Items on the “Committee of the Whole” agenda include the following. Note that some items are duplicates — they are being discussed in committee before action is taken during the business meeting.

– Frances Anderson Center tenant lease ratification

– Frances Anderson Center tenant relief program

– Report on bids for Phase 7 Sewerline Replacement Project

– Report on bids for the 2020 Pavement Preservation Program

– Presentation of a professional services agreement with Osborn Consulting for Phase 2 & 3 (2021-22) Storm Utility Replacement Projects

– Ordinance for transfer of Homelessness Response Funds

– Ordinance authorizing extension of development permit expiration dates due to COVID-19 impacts

– Discussion of proposed Crisis Financial Management Policy

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and you can access the meeting via the video link that will appear on the agenda once the meeting is live. The agenda is here.