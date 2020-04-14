Between Assignments: Caged at home

As has been my habit and necessity for years, I am up between 4 and 5 o’clock most days. I use the time to wake up, organize my day, answer emails, find out the news and just do some thinking. With the coronavirus and leaving elected office last January, I’m still up about the same time, but the “meat” of the day certainly has shifted. Oh yes and adding a bit to the caged feeling, we were scheduled to leave April 6 on a two-week vacation to Hawaii…..talk about being caged!

Having whined a while, we have all experienced dramatic shifts and priorities with the imposed virus schedule, whether working, recreation, workouts, family connection or face-to-face friend time….our daily schedules have been altered.

Underlying the above frustration is the stark realization our country is facing off with an unseen enemy, causing sickness and death of our citizens across the United States. The chain reaction has caused massive unemployment and a resulting economic hardship for individuals, business and the country.

We feel trapped by our condition. Finding the new schedule, working in the new realities and feeling out our new sense of balance has been a challenge, but in some cases, even fun.

The dramatic shift in our lives also have given opportunity to find creative new opportunities. For me an easy example (and leaning on my creative side as well as not driving my wife crazy at times)– I have put myself in charge of going through our scores of framed artworks, figuring which will be hung and where, or should they be sequestered again in a closet.

Now understand we make no claim, nor necessarily adequate ability, to select quality art. We have, though, over 50 years found pieces, be they photographs, prints or original works and even a few glassworks or ceramic pieces, which have appeal and importance to us. A few of the works are in my downtown Edmonds office, the balance at home. Several of the pieces are from local artists, the Edmonds Art Festival, auctions and others from our travels.

Again, no claims of being an art connoisseur here, but of equal enjoyment for me comes from memories of when, where or why a piece drew our attention and was purchased. Which country was it purchased in, which special occasion, which festival or auction? Was it my first purchase of art when I taught at the college, on the trip to Sweden with the Seattle Chamber or at the Edmonds Art Festival and when?

Of course besides the enjoyment just mentioned, other adjustments have been interesting and mostly enjoyable to take up. Daily walks in different neighborhoods instead of workouts, reading (current books, John Adams Under Fire by Abrams and The Pioneers by McCullough), and keeping track and staying in touch with my kids. Also in the enjoyable column and same time painful column is ordering and doing takeout from our local restaurants. You know restaurants are hurting. At the same time when I pick food up it is heartening to see the cars gathering around the businesses waiting their turn to pick up their meal. Let’s keep helping.

On the less enjoyable side, we are actively participating in “caging” ourselves at home with an occasional, well-organized grocery shopping trip. We have been wearing cloth masks when we are in public. I put a picture on Facebook with my mask on and was accused by two different people of looking like Larry David….go figure. Wearing the mask falls into my less-enjoyable column but wearing one is definitely the right thing for us to do. And oh yes, I need a haircut!

My last less-fun thing is my strong feelings of our dealing with the virus itself. By now, many of us know of a friend or an acquaintance who has passed away as a result of the coronavirus. That coupled with the daily briefings from the White House causes great pain. Because no matter the well-intentioned and heroic public servants and their work at the microphone, our elected leadership is always some self-imposed “two steps behind.”

We have a great city. We are all valuable. We will work together to get the damn curve headed down. Let’s stay home whenever we can, keep our 6-foot separation, wash our hands and all don our masks when in public. And above all, please be safe.

— By Dave Earling

Former Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling is an educator and business owner. He and his wife Susan have three adult children and four grandchildren.