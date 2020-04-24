Buy a shirt — and Keep Edmonds Strong

Here’s an easy way to help local businesses and nonprofits survive the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 — and show our community we’re all in this together.

Buy a Keep Edmonds Strong T-shirt.

My Edmonds News has partnered with Hamilton Printing and Alwayzadvertising to design, print and sell T-shirts for men, women and youth. The cost is $20, with $10 from each shirt purchase donated to the Edmonds business or nonprofit designated by the you — the purchaser. The rest will cover the cost of the shirt, printing, and sales tax.

The designer of the Keep Edmonds Strong logo is Ryan Pfeiffer, a graphic designer and marketing specialist at Alwayz Advertising. Pfeiffer graciously agreed to design the logo pro bono to support Edmonds businesses and nonprofits.

Alwayz Advertising specializes in creative marketing solutions for small businesses in the greater Seattle area. Their solutions include branded merchandise, graphic design, print production and promotional marketing.

Jan Hamilton of Edmonds-based Hamilton Printing Systems generously agreed to print the T-shirts at cost. Hamilton Printing is located in the Harbor Square Business Complex, 120 W. Dayton, and specializes in screen and digital printing of apparel and accessories.

“It’s clear that local businesses and nonprofits are hurting as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown,” said My Edmonds News Publisher Teresa Wippel. “Many of our favorite local businesses have not been able to open their doors since Gov. Inslee issued his ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order. And business and fundraising has slowed to a trickle for many of those organizations that have remained opened.

“Our mission in launching this T-shirt fundraiser is to provide regular payments to those participants, in hopes that it can help them pay rent or other expenses during this difficult time,” she added.

You can purchase your T-shirts at this link. The first printing will occur after we reach an initial preorder of 50 shirts, and all orders will be available for pickup on Fridays at Hamilton Printing. Buyers will be notified of specific details after purchasing.

Any Edmonds business or nonprofit not currently on the list of beneficiaries can email teresa@myedmondsnews.com for details one how to be included.