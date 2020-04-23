Chamber WISH Fund business-to-business support grants available

The Edmonds Chamber Foundation WISH Fund (When Inconvenient Stuff Happens) retooled in order to help the community during this business interruption by providing business-to-business support grants for local companies.

With the support of the City of Edmonds, the chamber says it now has many more grants to give to the community. These grants will help businesses better position themselves for long-term success after the economic disruption due to COVId-19 abates.

Business-to-business support grants of up to $1,000 are awarded to qualified applicants through the WISH Fund. The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce will connect grant recipients with a professional service provider to provide services and support.

“So far we have awarded 22 grants to local businesses” said Greg Urban, President & CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. “These grants are helping businesses build websites, work on social media, connect with legal and financial professionals, tackle online marketing and add online shopping to their business. I am so very proud we are able to help our community in this way.”

All local businesses with an Edmonds business license are encouraged to apply. “Even if we are unable to award a grant, we have access to other resources and information which can be of assistance.” said Urban “Connecting businesses and providing support is why we are here.”

Grant application process:

Applications are accepted through the end of 2020 and are subject to the availability of funds.

Business must be registered with the state and have an Edmonds business license.

Submit a grant application at: www.edmondschamberfoundation.org/wish-fund

Businesses can apply for support in the following categories: Computer & IT Support Marketing & Advertising Graphic & Signage Web Design & eCommerce Professional Development Social Media Marketing Financial Planning Media Services Legal Services Business Analytics



Program funding is made possible by the City of Edmonds, as well as individuals and businesses in the community who have made generous donations to the Edmonds Chamber Foundation. The Foundation is a 501(C)3 providing scholarships, emergency funding and support for community events. Donations ensure these programs keep our community strong.

For more information or to donate to the WISH Fund, visit www.EdmondsChamberFoundation.org or contact the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce office at 425-670-1496 or greg@edmondswa.com.