City Council April 29 to revisit creation of Homelessness Response Fund

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, April 29 business meeting is scheduled to take another look at two items that have come before it in recent weeks: The transfer of $100,000 from the council’s existing Homelessness Response Fund to assist Edmonds residents and a resolution calling on state and federal officials to impose a moratorium on housing costs related to the economic crisis.

Both measures have been proposed by Councilmember Luke Distelhorst,

The council will also consider a request by the Edmonds Public Facilities District to accept a $200,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan it has requested from the Small Business Administration — although such a loan has to yet been awarded.

Loans from the Paycheck Protection Program are eligible for loan forgiveness provided the recipient spends at least 75% of the funds for Payroll, Payroll Taxes, and Health/Retirement Benefits, which The District intends to do.

The proposal by Distelhorst to transfer $100,000 from the council’s existing Homelessness Response Fund is aimed at assisting Edmonds residents — both individuals and families — on limited incomes who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. As proposed, the measure would apply to those residents who earn less than 60% of the Snohomish County median income.

Finally, the council will discuss Mayor Mike Nelson’s decision to create a $200,000 Community and Economic Relief Fund to benefit three organizations: the Edmonds Food Bank, the Edmonds Senior Center, and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The fund is the result of contributions from several city departments, achieved by foregoing certain projects or programs this year and salary savings from open positions not yet filled.

The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom at 7 p.m. and is viewable on the city’s website.

