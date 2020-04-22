City on a roll: Earth Day toilet paper tube contest launched

The Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department on Tuesday announced an Earth Day contest that involves re-using your toilet paper tubes.

Entries must use toilet paper rolls and items you already have at home, and there is one entry per person. Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries in the following age brackets: 5 and under, 6-10, 11-15, and 16 and over. Here are some examples by Parks & Recreation staff:

Email a picture of your submission to kim.anderson@edmondswa.gov by 5 p.m. Sunday, May 3. A panel of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Service employees will choose the top five in each age group. The top five in each category will be posted online and on social media for the community to vote and determine the top three winners per age bracket. Winners will be announced on Friday, May 15. Each winner will receive a gift card to Revelations Yogurt in Edmonds.

For more information regarding the Earth Day toilet paper tube contest, contact Kim Anderson, Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Coordinator at kim.anderson@edmondswa.gov You can also follow the city’s new Facebook page for more information on future activities: @EdmondsRecZone.